Clark Crew BBQ, an Oklahoma City-based restaurant owned by Jack Daniels Invitational winner Travis Clark, will open a Tulsa location later this year at the old Fuddrucker's location, 10825 E. 71st St.

The menu will be similar to that of the original Oklahoma City location, which offers barbecued beef, pork and chicken dishes, as well as wood-fire pizzas, burgers and house-made desserts.

“Tulsa was always my choice for our second location,” said Clark in a statement. “I like the area. My wife is from there, and we both knew it would be a great fit. When the opportunity came up, we knew this was the right time and place for us. Plus, it’s close enough that we can bounce back and forth between OKC and Tulsa.”

Clark Crew BBQ is currently hiring for the Tulsa restaurant and is looking to fill some 100 positions this fall. The brand offers a wide variety of employee benefits ranging from health care insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, competitive compensation and paid leave. Interested candidates can apply through the restaurant's website, clarkcrewbbq.com.

• Stutts House of Barbecue, 2021 E. Apache St., will be serving a special quail and steak dinner for Father's Day, Sunday, June 18.

The meal includes quail and steak along with all the fixings, for $21.99. Stutts House of Barbecue will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Father's Day.