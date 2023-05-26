Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Old World Pizza

732 W. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow, 539-367-2563, facebook.com/oldworldpizzaBA

Pizza is understandably the star attraction. Pies come in 10- and 16-inch sizes, with prices ranging from $9 for a 10-inch cheese pizza to $27 for a 16-inch Ultimate Meat Lovers, which is topped with beef, pepperoni, salami, pork sausage and Canadian bacon, along with two kinds of cheese.

Old World Pizza cooks its pies in a brick oven manufactured in Italy; with temperatures hovering in the 650-degree range, the oven can cook a pizza in about four minutes. It results in a crust that has a crisp bottom with just the right amount of spotty char marks, an edge that is dotted with puffy blisters that turn golden brown, a good chew and robust flavor.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

8115 S. Olympia Ave., 918-576-7007; 915 E. Kenosha Ave., Broken Arrow, 918-893-3826, capriottis.com

You can celebrate Thanksgiving every day of the week at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, just as long as you ask for Bobbie.

“The Bobbie” consists of roasted turkey — a mix of light and dark meats — a chunky cranberry relish and a layer of sage-forward stuffing that, truth to be told, reminds one of something that might have started out on a “stove top,” but gussied up with some extra ingredients. A spread of mayonnaise adds a touch of creaminess.

McKinney's Modern Dining

305 N. Main St., Broken Arrow, 918-286-6770, mckinneysmoderndining.com

McKinney’s Modern Dining recently opened on the ground floor of the new Brio apartment complex in downtown Broken Arrow. The restaurant shares space with Toast, the breakfast-brunch restaurant that McKinney purchased from original owner Ben Buie in 2017.

The dinner menu when we visited included a half-dozen pasta dishes, a trio of steaks, along with such staples as an airline chicken breast, pork chops and pan-seared salmon, along with a collection of appetizers, soups, salads and sandwiches.

Rustic Chophouse

210 S. Main St., Broken Arrow; 918-355-0814; rusticchophouseba.com

If the kitchen can turn out a decent pork chop, one may be confident that these people know how to cook.

What came to the table was a double-bone chop, a good 2½- to 3-inches thick, glistening with an apricot marmalade that had caramelized while the chop was on the grill. Along with the expected hash marks from the grill, its surface bore a large “RC” that had been applied like a brand.

And it was beyond decent. It is easily one of the best pork chops — pork anything, to be honest — that I have had the pleasure of eating.

NATV

1611 S. Main St., Broken Arrow; 918-940-7296; natvba.com

I was able to sample the trout during the photo shoot; this is a dish that definitely will be worth a return trip. The flesh was tender and nicely seasoned, the skin had a bit of crisp to it, and the wild onion chimichurri sauce topping it was burst of herbaceous delight.

Bison is a notoriously lean meat, and the majority of times I’ve had it, it has been painfully dry. But Jacque Siegfried's, chef and owner of NATV in Broken Arrow, preparation here resulted in a moist, extremely flavorful dish that the fruity sauce complemented well. We did encounter a small piece of bone in the slice we were served.