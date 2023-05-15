Singer-songwriter Ben Folds has announced that his current tour, in support of his soon-to-be released album "What Matters Most," will include a stop Oct. 11 at the Tulsa PAC.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at a later date.

"What Matters the Most" is a 10-song collection that covers hope and despair, gratitude and loss, identity and perspective. It will be released June 2.

“There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record," Folds said. "Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”

See more at benfolds.com/tour.