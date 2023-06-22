It may seem that we've all had "A Hard Day's Night" for "Eight Days a Week," but if you just want to hear some of that rock 'n' roll music, know that the concert by 1964 the Tribute is still on for 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Celebrity Attractions, which has presented 1964 the Tribute in Tulsa for more than 30 years, said that tickets, which are $25-$50, are still available for the concert, adding that the air conditioning in the Tulsa PAC's Chapman Music Hall is also operational.

The PAC suffered damage during the Sunday storm, such as when 100-mile-per-hour winds blew out a set of glass doors, which was captured on surveillance video.

1964 the Tribute is one of the longest-lived Beatles tribute shows. What has set the group apart from its conception is the members' devotion to recreating precisely the look and sound of the Beatles during the time that the group still performed concert tours, from the specially designed suits to the vintage guitars and amplifiers.

The song list for 1964 the Tribute also focuses on the band's earlier years, so expect more songs on the order of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Do You Want to Know a Secret" than, say, "Why Don't We Do It in the Road?" or "Helter Skelter."

To purchase tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.