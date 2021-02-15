Liberty sophomore Jenikka Boone is latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week (copy)

 Skip to main content
Liberty sophomore Jenikka Boone is latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

Jenikka Boone * Liberty * 5-7 * Soph.

Totaled 72 points, 32 rebounds and 21 assists in three game and helped Tigers (14-4) capture their first district championship in 16 years. Had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 54-45 win over Mounds last Tuesday to clinch the Frisco Conference title. Had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 43-28 win over Class A No. 10 Ripley in Saturday’s district final at Cushing. Had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a district semifinal win over Okay. For the season, averages 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

