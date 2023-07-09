Photo magic

Tulsa World photojournalist Karlie Boothe’s photo of young Ethan Vargas in the June 29 edition was special.

Boothe captured the magic of his seemingly spiritual reverence for the blessing of the splash pad he was receiving. A great shared human moment.

Kenneth Swift, Vinita

Ignoring inequities

As our U.S. Supreme Court has decided that what’s needed is to “level the playing field” and disallow any consideration of race at an institutional level.

Justice Clarence Thomas, a beneficiary of affirmative action, often has stated he felt it somehow diminished his degrees at elite universities, but he has never said that he was not qualified and that his successful career was undeserved.

If a “level playing field” in terms of admissions at elite, highly competitive, universities is the goal, a huge blind spot is ignored by most conservatives: legacy admissions. Evidence of minority admissions departments admitting “unqualified” students is scant; the same may not be said for students receiving legacy preference.

At elite universities, legacy slots range from 30% to 40% (including Harvard, Stanford and the like) of applicants. Having an elite, qualified child who dreams of going to a Harvard or a Duke may very well experience being shut out by the numbers game where 35% of the admissions are determined by family connections.

One would think conservatives who demand a “meritocracy” in terms of college admissions would acknowledge the reality of how skewed the process really is.

Representing the wealthy, GOP politicians often are legacies themselves and gladly bestow legacy privilege on their kids. Republicans applaud the dissolution of affirmative action but ignore where real unfair advantages reside.

Samuel Harris, Tulsa

Forcing faith on students

I am outraged. Give State Superintendent Ryan Walters an inch, and now he and his “faith commission” want a mile. (“Faith advisers push for full minute of silence, biblical posters in every class, Ryan Walters says,” June 23)

It is bad enough that our current leadership, in partnership with the Catholic Church, believes it is all right to circumvent the Oklahoma and U.S. Constitutions by getting taxpayer dollars for school vouchers.

Now faith commission members want to impose their faith on every public school child by putting the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

The Catholic Church is one of the wealthiest religious organizations on Earth, and I do not understand its need for taxpayer dollars to create a virtual charter school. Also, I don’t understand why Walters feels it is OK to go against what our Founding Fathers put forth about not creating a state or federal sponsored religion.

Christian-based faith does not have the corner on virtue or morality.

Plenty of people who grew up in secular homes know right and wrong and live moral lives. It is in how children are raised that determines the society we live in; that’s a parental responsibility — not the state or the church.

This “pushing the envelope” on our Constitution needs to stop.

If the Catholic Church wants a virtual school, then it can fundraise. The Ten Commandments can be taught to children in Sunday school, where it belongs.

Liz Dobson, Sapulpa

Holocaust education

Teachers are right to be concerned that Holocaust education could lead to student conversations about race, sexual expression and gender identity, which could land them in hot water with State Superintendent Ryan Walters (“Holocaust education brings out teacher nervousness,” June 25).

When my son was in middle school almost 20 years ago, his history teacher told students to write a report about various groups of people who were put in concentration camps. She had one caveat: The students could not write about “the gays.” She went on to say she loved “the gays” but they were “perverts” and often child molesters.

My son, a very quiet boy, raised his hand and told the teacher his stepfather was a psychologist who had said gay men were not any more likely to abuse children than straight men. Research indicates that most child sex abusers identify as straight.

When he told me about this interaction, I was furious. I called to complain. I was very concerned about the high suicide rates among students identifying as LGBTQI+.

The next day, his teacher announced that some parents were not happy with assignment and that therefore some students did not have to do the assignment, including my son.

I always regret that I did not make a second call to complain that my son was not given the opportunity to research the persecution, suffering and deaths of members of the LGBTQI+ community at the hands of the Nazis.

His teacher should not have gotten the last word. Nor should Ryan Walters.

Nancy Moran, Tulsa

Gentner for Gov.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is the best Oklahoma Republican politician since former Gov. Henry Bellmon.

Drummond is willing to say and to do what is right. He not afraid to stand up to Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Legislature or anyone else. I am a proud lifelong Democrat who voted for him.

My hope is that one day he will run for governor.

Lee Snodgrass,

Broken Arrow

Pandora’s Box

In a June 25 op-ed from State Superintendent Ryan Walters, he stated, “If you look at the left’s rationale, they never once point to the line in the U.S. Constitution that says that separation of church and state — that is because no such line exists.” (“State Superintendent Ryan Walters: Oklahoma welcomes religious charter schools”)

Yet, from the first line in the First Amendment, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”

The Amendments are the U.S. Constitution, as many of the states wouldn’t have ratified it without the first 10, composed by James Madison.

In the letter “Here are some thoughts from the Founding Fathers on church and state (June 25),” there is a good, yet brief, synopsis of a few of our Founding Fathers’ providential beliefs.

They were products of the Age of Enlightenment and were intellectually curious. Those who were “godly men” at the time would now toss and turn in their graves if taxes, in any form, promoted papist heresy.

I suspect there will be a few lawsuits, some erudite conversation, public protest (on both sides) and eventually the debate will come before the U.S. Supreme Court.

I love the church. I’m Catholic and received an excellent education from Catholic schools.

But what has been approved is unconstitutional, and I can’t begin to fathom the Pandora’s Box that will tumble open if public funding of religious schools is allowed to proceed.

Tim Sheehan, Tulsa

Frontier of carbon removal

Carbon capture projects can help strengthen Oklahoma’s economy by reducing the greenhouse emissions from oil and gas production, power generation and various industrial activities, as discussed in the recent opinion piece “Oklahoma holds potential to be a global leader in carbon removal“ (June 22).

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) can help reduce carbon emissions in sectors that are difficult to decarbonize — including cement, steel and manufacturing. CCS technology also can help America reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the energy sector.

A recent study found that over a 15-year period, Oklahoma could create an annual average of up to 2,630 CCS project jobs and sustain 800 ongoing operations jobs at industrial and power facilities while capturing 9.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

This would help the environment and generate up to $6.8 billion in private investment.

Oklahoma’s oil and natural gas companies are helping drive emissions reduction breakthroughs. Through The Environmental Partnership, they are developing new technologies and practices to reduce emissions in the state and across America.

Additionally, my organization’s Climate Action Framework outlines how government and industry can work together to make needed production cleaner.

Given the Sooner State’s long track record of energy development, it is fully capable of becoming a global leader in carbon removal. Policymakers should take advantage of this opportunity by prioritizing the innovation and funding of carbon capture projects to help ensure that this exciting technology reaches its full potential.

Mark Green, Norman

Editor’s Note: Mark Green is a blogger at the American Petroleum Institute.