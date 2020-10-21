Letters to the Editor

Uncounted vote
Tom Payne (“Single issue,” Oct. 4) essentially has said that if we don’t vote for the Democrat opponent of “the dictatorship” we will “enhance the chances for the survival of “the dictatorship.”
I agree with the overall sentiment of his letter, but in Oklahoma in 2020 due to the constraints of the Electoral College you can vote for anyone — or no one — for president, and the state will elect Donald Trump and all the state’s electoral votes will go to him.
Oh, I will vote, but in Oklahoma, though I will see that vote in the popular vote total, my vote for President will not count.
It is what it is.
Susan Davis, Tulsa
Lesser of evils
Do you dislike both presidential candidates and have decided to vote for neither?
Someone is going to get elected, so your decision is meaningless.
Approach it from this angle: Pick the one you feel will do the least harm and usually an answer will jump out at you.
Catharine Barry, Tulsa
I’ll take CNN
The response to political television coverage obviously depends on what side of the aísle you’re on.
My “go to” channel is CNN. Of course they’re biased, but I think that they present a better picture of truth.
Unlike Fox, nearly everything negatively broadcast on CNN about Trump is most often backed up by videos of him saying it.
We often switch to Fox to see what it is and usually it’s just a lot of rhetoric from Hannity or Laura Ingraham. Unlike CNN, it never shows Trump’s rants or Biden’s town halls.
Jerry Thorman, Bixby
Dossett vote
I have never met Jo Anna Dossett, but I live in the Senate district that she seeks to represent.
I read with some amusement a letter to the editor that criticized Dossett for participating in a strike at the state Capital to improve public education in Oklahoma (“Voting against Jo Anna Dossett,” Oct. 15).
The letter expressed concern that Dossett’s advocacy for public education sent the wrong message to out-of-state businesses considering moving to Oklahoma.
I suspect that out-of-state companies looking to move are more concerned with Oklahoma’s grossly underfunded public education system than they are at a teacher who is willing to go to bat for her students.
Dossett’s actions prove that she is a woman of conviction who will stand up for what is right for our state. She has my vote.
Mike Redman, Tulsa
No on SQ805
I fully embrace the concept of second chances, but State Question 805 is not the solution.
Many years ago when the mindset was different, several states enacted three-strike laws that mandated life sentences for a third-time felony convictions.
This led to overcrowded prisons and judges protesting that they were forced to these sentences by the law.
SQ 805 takes the exact opposite approach. It mandates career criminals be treated as first-time offenders as long as the crimes they commit are not defined as violent crimes.
If you read the definition of violent crimes, you will see that many of the exceptions to this are crimes that most of society would consider violent, such as child abuse, animal abuse or drug trafficking.
There are many career criminals that need to be removed from society for an extended period. Judges need sentencing guidelines, not mandates when determining how long to take bad guys off the streets. Please don’t tie their hands when they are making these decisions.
Vote no on SQ805!
Gerry Smythe,
Broken Arrow
Returning beauty
Elected officials would be remiss to consider Tulsa’s ‘homicide spike’ as a mere byproduct of the pandemic (“Randy Krehbiel: Debate mention of Tulsa crime stats catches watchers’ attention,” Oct. 1).
High murder rates, along with sharply increased levels of aggravated assaults and auto thefts, have far deeper roots in our community.
While Mayor G.T. Bynum’s increased attention to crime and illegal gun possession are excellent first steps towards making our city safe, he and average citizens alike must work simultaneously to address an underlying social malaise that has plagued Tulsa long before COVID-19.
Drive under Interstate 244, beyond the University of Tulsa, and personally witness the transformation wrought by that concrete dividing line on the north of our city.
Ask yourself, does the mass (legal) proliferation of guns and dispensaries contribute to sustaining happiness in these communities? How can life in Tulsa become beautiful again?
These questions ought to guide Bynum’s second term.
Meanwhile, as philanthropic experiments, like the Gathering Place, have dominated local attempts to build social cohesion over the last decade, neighborhoods must take up this foundational task themselves to secure lasting change.
Pulling people out of despair and isolation, especially at a time of national crisis, may sound like a daunting task.
But several long-neglected solutions lie at our doorstep: Restore local worship. Plant trees where parking lots prevail. Reexamine now-defunct public train connections. Ensure that our children possess basic literacy (two-thirds currently lack it).
Beauty carries inspiration, and inspiration will let our people thrive again.
Leland Stange, Tulsa
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!