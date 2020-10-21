Letters to the Editor

Uncounted vote

Tom Payne (“Single issue,” Oct. 4) essentially has said that if we don’t vote for the Democrat opponent of “the dictatorship” we will “enhance the chances for the survival of “the dictatorship.”

I agree with the overall sentiment of his letter, but in Oklahoma in 2020 due to the constraints of the Electoral College you can vote for anyone — or no one — for president, and the state will elect Donald Trump and all the state’s electoral votes will go to him.

Oh, I will vote, but in Oklahoma, though I will see that vote in the popular vote total, my vote for President will not count.

It is what it is.

Susan Davis, Tulsa

Lesser of evils

Do you dislike both presidential candidates and have decided to vote for neither?

Someone is going to get elected, so your decision is meaningless.

Approach it from this angle: Pick the one you feel will do the least harm and usually an answer will jump out at you.

Catharine Barry, Tulsa

