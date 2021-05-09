Letters to the Editor

Beautiful gardens
The lovely large photograph of the hill of red clover at the corner of the L.L. Tisdale Parkway and Gilcrease Expressway by photographer Stephen Pingry on April 29 should have been on the front page.
The flowers are a balm for the soul and eyes on the eve of our 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.
The wild flower planting is exactly the direction Tulsa needs to follow into the future. European cities landscape under the guise of mental health, why not Tulsa?
Additionally, effective drought resistant xeriscape landscaping for pollinator habitat and erosion control will help in other directions, avoid costly dangerous mowing and keep Tulsa off the ozone alert map.
Beautiful gardens equal a healthier community in so many ways.
It would be so nice to have more places like this in bloom to showcase our fine city.
Thank you, Stephen Pingry for your excellent eye.
Tulsans, get out your picnic baskets and throw out a blanket in the flowers!
Karla Tomsen, Tulsa
Have courage
I was born and raised in Tulsa and received what I thought was an excellent education at the segregated schools of the 1950s and early 1960s.
Despite studying U.S., Oklahoma, and Tulsa history in the classroom, there was never a word of mass racial conflict in this city.
Imagine my shock and embarrassment when I discovered, in my mid-30s, that Tulsa was the scene of one of the worst race massacres in U.S. history.
Teachers are not in the business of making students feel discomfort, guilt or anguish. They are dedicated to eliminating ignorance and educating future adults to be able to understand and grapple with the issues of our day.
Republicans who revere market forces should acknowledge that mandatory diversity training has been instituted in so many places because it creates a better workforce.
Republican politicians should not be micromanaging business, education or parenting.
None of us is responsible for the color of our skin or the condition we were born into, but all of us have been shaped, in part, by the ripple effects of events like the Tulsa Race Massacre.
We do not need to feel guilty about what happened so long ago, but we each need to have the courage to examine our conscience, learn what happened, look deeper into why it happened and understand the repercussions of the past on our lives today.
Beverly Braunlich, Tulsa
Wear a suit
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado recently appeared in uniform and spoke at a “Health and Freedom Conference ” rally held at Rhema Bible College.
Other speakers included Simon Gold, an anti-vaxxer doctor previously arrested on federal charges relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection; MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, currently being sued for over $1 billion for lying about vote manipulation by voting machine company New Dominion; Michael Flynn, recently pardoned by President Donald Trump after having repeatedly confessed to lying to the FBI; and, Lin Wood, who’s called for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence.
All in all, a particularly unsavory group, and perhaps typical of speakers usually invited to speak at similar functions.
The problem here is not that Regalado spoke or expressed whatever extreme opinions he holds.
Rather, the problem is that Regalado did it in uniform, implying that he represented the views and opinions of the citizens of Tulsa County.
Clearly, Regalado doesn’t speak for all the citizens of Tulsa County. There are many citizens in the county who neither support nor condone Regalado’s extreme positions and are appalled by them.
In fact, many of us don’t want to be associated with Regalado in any way.
Regalado owes those citizens an apology. But like waiting for a Republican concession that President Joe Biden actually won the election, it’ll never happen.
Mary Ann Pezold, Tulsa
Deep backlog
Nearly two months or so after Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order to alleviate the backlog on getting driver’s licenses, the problem still exists.
The Department of Public Safety sites are backlogged 60 days for permit tests and other services. People are camping out in front of the Eastland Mall DPS complex in hopes of being one of the 20 or so allowed in for walk-in services.
The executive order was a complete show, a public relations stunt that did absolutely nothing for the incredible backlog and frustration for both DPS and Oklahomans.
Stephen Scott, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: In February, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued executive order to speed up valid driver license renewals and replacements, waive restrictions on tag agents and allow third parties to administer driver’s license examinations.
Special coach
The ode to a special teacher by sports columnist Guerin Emig hit home for my husband and I (“An ode to fourth grade PE and the teacher who made it so special,” May 3).
In the early 70s, Coach Jody Crosby was the baseball coach and teacher at Bishop Kelley High School. We both had him as a teacher, and my husband, Tom, also had him as a baseball coach.
He was a special teacher and awesome coach. It’s nice to remember those days.
People like Coach Crosby are never forgotten. We both want him to know that we also think of him as one of our favorite teachers.
We hope he’s well and enjoying retirement.
Nancy Arp Schooley, Tulsa
Child poverty
We have a chance to cut child poverty by more than half by making the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit permanent.
I hope U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will support expansion of these tax credits so that we aren’t leaving behind those who need it most.
Together, these tax credits have lifted over 7.5 million people out of poverty, but 42% of children in Oklahoma are left out because their families earn too little.
It simply doesn’t make sense that the people who need these tax credits most are left out.
Children are struggling and desperately need resources. We can look at the policies already in place and expand those to help these families who need it most.