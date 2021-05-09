Letters to the Editor

Despite studying U.S., Oklahoma, and Tulsa history in the classroom, there was never a word of mass racial conflict in this city.

Imagine my shock and embarrassment when I discovered, in my mid-30s, that Tulsa was the scene of one of the worst race massacres in U.S. history.

Teachers are not in the business of making students feel discomfort, guilt or anguish. They are dedicated to eliminating ignorance and educating future adults to be able to understand and grapple with the issues of our day.

Republicans who revere market forces should acknowledge that mandatory diversity training has been instituted in so many places because it creates a better workforce.

Republican politicians should not be micromanaging business, education or parenting.

None of us is responsible for the color of our skin or the condition we were born into, but all of us have been shaped, in part, by the ripple effects of events like the Tulsa Race Massacre.

We do not need to feel guilty about what happened so long ago, but we each need to have the courage to examine our conscience, learn what happened, look deeper into why it happened and understand the repercussions of the past on our lives today.