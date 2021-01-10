Letters to the Editor

Funding to make this happen needs to be appropriated from the state budget on an emergency basis with federal financial guarantees sought after by a specific request from the Oklahoma congressional delegation.

Overlooking the possibility of incorporating our state’s own National Guard logistics assets at the local level is a missed opportunity to speed up the vaccination of our state’s population.

David Leech, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: In December, Military Times reported that about 15 guardsmen in Oklahoma are assisting in repackaging and transporting doses the last mile to health-care providers. They support the state health department by safely transporting the vaccine, breaking it up from five pre-positioned sites, and distributing those to the health department satellite sites. Guard units in 26 states were reported to be part of vaccination efforts, but in none of the states were they administering the vaccine.

Head start

Growing up in a household with parents who attended college and then paid for the majority of my higher education, I never realized I was privileged.