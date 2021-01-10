Letters to the Editor

Capitol tears
I was watching what happened in our Capitol on Wednesday with tears in my eyes.
Jackie Robb, Tulsa
Words matter
So, what do people you think of our dear leader now? Words matter!
Pam Inkster, Tulsa
Park hours
The Gathering Place recently started closing at 6 p.m.
I can understand closing the playgrounds east of Riverside Drive at 6 p.m. However, closing the parts of the park located within River Parks — the sports courts, pump tracks and skatepark — at 6 p.m. is unacceptable.
When Gathering Place was allowed to use parts of River Parks, Tulsans did not expect that Gathering Place management would be allowed to reduce drastically the hours of what were once public spaces.
River Parks is open daily until 11 p.m. Anything that sits on River Parks’ land should be open at least until 10 p.m.
Even with all its talk of being “a park for all,” the Gathering Place excludes working adults by closing at 6 p.m. Tulsans should demand reasonable open hours for the Sports Courts, Pump Tracks, and Skatepark. Shutting people out at 6 p.m. is simply unreasonable.
Brian Bizjack, Tulsa
Trade solutions
When I was a counselor with Tulsa Public Schools, it was my goal to make sure every graduating senior was prepared for a life after high school, whether in a job, a trade or college.
I am very pleased to see Tulsa Public Schools get involved in the Early College High School program — a partnership with Tulsa Community College where students will earn an associate’s degree at the same time they earn a high school diploma.
However, I know from experience that this program is insufficient to many students’ wants or needs.
Not all high school students want to attend college, but they want a future where they can live comfortably, raise a family and contribute to society.
They need a program that would provide them this opportunity through a trade. We need plumbers, electricians, heating and air technicians, welders, construction workers, masons and many other tradespeople.
But, there are not enough slots available at Tulsa Technology Center.
We need a countywide technology high school where students can earn a trade license along with a high school diploma.
We don’t need to lower the standards. We need to raise the opportunities.
Karen Gaddis, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Karen Gaddis is a former member of the Oklahoma House, representing District 75.
Petition killer
Why are Oklahoma legislators cutting citizens out of the political process?
Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, filed legislation to make it harder for voters to gather signatures and bring proposed constitutional amendments to a vote of the people, like what happened with Medicaid expansion.
If passed, Haste’s Senate Joint Resolution 4 would require at least 60% of a statewide vote to pass, instead of a simple 50% majority that is required now.
Last year, John Pfieffer, R-Orlando, failed to pass legislation that would have required a percentage of signatures from each of the state’s five congressional districts, rather than getting signatures on a statewide basis.
Oklahoma legislators want to block your right to pass ideas they have ignored or repeal bad laws, which is allowed by the Oklahoma Constitution.
That’s interesting because statistics show the Legislature itself has sent 55% of the ballot measures to a vote of the people. Maybe they don’t know that, but you do.
If you want elected leaders to listen to you, please contact your representative and ask to vote no on this petition-killing legislation.
You can look up your representatives at oklegislature.gov/FindMyLegislature2.aspx.
Or, call the Oklahoma Senate at 405-524-0126 or Oklahoma House at 405-521-2711.
Redmond Goldfarb, Yukon
Vaccine support
Why can’t the Oklahoma governor activate Oklahoma Army National Guard and the Oklahoma Air National Guard units to take the lead in a general population vaccination program to augment local hospitals and retail pharmacy service providers?
Our Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard units possess physical resources designed to deploy anywhere on short notice (temporary portable buildings, transportation assets and personnel who can be readily trained and authorized to perform vaccinations).
Guard units can set up operations at sites readily available to the general public, such as unoccupied parking lots at commercial shopping centers, mega church parking lots, fairground parking lots and lots at city parks.
Funding to make this happen needs to be appropriated from the state budget on an emergency basis with federal financial guarantees sought after by a specific request from the Oklahoma congressional delegation.
Overlooking the possibility of incorporating our state’s own National Guard logistics assets at the local level is a missed opportunity to speed up the vaccination of our state’s population.
David Leech, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: In December, Military Times reported that about 15 guardsmen in Oklahoma are assisting in repackaging and transporting doses the last mile to health-care providers. They support the state health department by safely transporting the vaccine, breaking it up from five pre-positioned sites, and distributing those to the health department satellite sites. Guard units in 26 states were reported to be part of vaccination efforts, but in none of the states were they administering the vaccine.
Head start
Growing up in a household with parents who attended college and then paid for the majority of my higher education, I never realized I was privileged.
We certainly weren’t wealthy, but as I worked part time to supplement my college costs and maintained good grades, I was able to take for granted that I would be supported by my parents.
For students not lucky enough to be born into this life of privilege, the Early College High School partnership between Tulsa Community College and Tulsa Public Schools can give them a free head start toward a college degree.
In my view, it is not only an investment in students’ futures but may also constitute a repayment for what their families have lost in the past.
In our community’s history, many Native American and African American families were denied the right to build generational wealth as their land, businesses and savings were stolen or destroyed.
Since our community has never paid reparations to these families, possibly programs such as Early College High School can help in some small sense to begin a type of repayment to the descendants of those early Tulsans.
Barbara Hathcock, Tulsa