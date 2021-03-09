Letters to the Editor

Medicaid mess
In the summer of 2020, the citizens of Oklahoma voted to expand Medicaid. Expansion would provide increased access and coverage for the medical and psychiatric needs of our community.
Rather than embrace the will of the people, Gov. Kevin Stitt opposed expansion and is now taking measures to limit its positive impact.
The governor proposes to give $2 billion to four companies that are for-profit and headquartered out of state to manage our Medicaid program. The decision would result in fewer services for patients and less funding for Oklahoma doctors, hospitals and pharmacies while providing significant profits for the program administrator.
Oklahomans please write your legislators to keep the money in Oklahoma and vote against managed care.
W. K. Warren, Jr., Tulsa
Editor’s note: W.K. Warren is chairman of the board of trustees of Saint Francis Health System.
Cult think
I’m glad to see an increasing number of Republicans of stature such as Oklahoma’s Mickey Edwards, also former chairman of Conservative Political Action Conference, calling out the President Donald Trump takeover of the party for what it obviously is, a cult movement.
Cults, fortunately have limited shelf lives.
Looking at the grotesquely overwhelming domination of Republicans in our state Senate and House, one wonders if Oklahoma Republican voters have become a cult.
Notorious for mindlessly following false prophets and myths, if one examines the actual effects of Republican domination of state politics the past 30 years on critical issues such as crime, public schools, higher education, health care, economy, life expectancy, mental health, gender equality, law enforcement and infrastructure, one discovers a very unnerving reality.
On these vital measures of state government performance, for the past 30 to 40 years as Republican domination grew, Oklahoma’s relative standing among the 50 states on these and other critical issues has fallen dramatically.
Here’s an admittedly extreme example: Just a year ago, we had among the lowest public school teaching salaries in the entire nation!
In short, where we once ranked in the top half, third or quarter of the states on many of these measures, we now are the exact inverse: bottom feeders.
Perhaps we’ve fallen victim to cult-think? If facts matter, it appears to be well past time we face a few.
Our opinions we are free to choose. We are not free to choose our own facts.
Gary Peer, Jenks
Editor’s Note: In an interview with CNN, former Oklahoma congressman Mickey Edwards said, “The party seems now to be completely following the lead of one man wherever he goes, which is the definition of a cult.” The latest National Education Association listing of teacher salaries, covering 2018-19, ranked Oklahoma at No. 34 among the states. The previous year’s ranking was 49.
Socialist plan
President Joe Biden’s plan to fight the pandemic would be laughable if it weren’t so sad.
Biden revealed his plan a year ago when President Donald Trump announced a ban on flights from China, which Biden said it was xenophobic.
The goal of socialism is to make every citizen completely dependent upon the government, and the coronavirus was a vehicle to help them accomplish that goal.
Millions of Americans were put out of work overnight and dependent upon the government for their income. We wouldn’t even have a vaccine if it weren’t for Trump.
Biden wouldn’t have even tried to work with the pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine. Plus, he doesn’t have the intelligence or negotiation skills to do so.
The socialists needed the pandemic to last until the election. Now Biden and the socialist party are trying to claim the vaccine as their own.
Biden doubled-down on the socialist agenda his first day in office. He put energy workers out of work, adding to the millions already dependent upon the government.
Michael Steele,
Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: President Joe Biden’s staff said his comment about xenophobia referred to several actions taken by President Donald Trump that affected ethnic and racial minority groups. However, the criticism was made near the banning of flights from China.
Minimum wage
We must have a $15 minimum wage nationally.
With the increase of inflation, the cost of health care and child care and the fact that so many people are required to get a second or third job just to make ends meet, $15 isn’t enough.
At a minimum, a raise would be a move in the direction of equality.
Our young adults should not have to choose between going to school or keeping their lights on and food to eat in their fridge.
Carrie Engelbrecht, Claremore