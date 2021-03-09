Letters to the Editor

Gary Peer, Jenks

Editor’s Note: In an interview with CNN, former Oklahoma congressman Mickey Edwards said, “The party seems now to be completely following the lead of one man wherever he goes, which is the definition of a cult.” The latest National Education Association listing of teacher salaries, covering 2018-19, ranked Oklahoma at No. 34 among the states. The previous year’s ranking was 49.

Socialist plan

President Joe Biden’s plan to fight the pandemic would be laughable if it weren’t so sad.

Biden revealed his plan a year ago when President Donald Trump announced a ban on flights from China, which Biden said it was xenophobic.

The goal of socialism is to make every citizen completely dependent upon the government, and the coronavirus was a vehicle to help them accomplish that goal.

Millions of Americans were put out of work overnight and dependent upon the government for their income. We wouldn’t even have a vaccine if it weren’t for Trump.

Biden wouldn’t have even tried to work with the pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine. Plus, he doesn’t have the intelligence or negotiation skills to do so.