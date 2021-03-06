Letters to the Editor

America rebound
Life is looking considerably better than it did a year ago with over 20 million people fully vaccinated and the ramping up of more vaccination shots.
Hospitalizations, deaths and infections are all decreasing, schools are re-opening.
There is nothing that Americans can’t do when they put their minds and wills to a problem.
We still have steps to go, such as short-term economic help to those affected by the pandemic, and we still need to take precautions (masks etc.) and continue our widespread vaccinations.
The more we can pull and work together, the faster our recovery will go.
A real key to getting back on track economically is consumer confidence.
With a few more months of effort and regaining confidence we reach herd immunity and will haver our economy back on track.
With more confidence and starting to return to the marketplaces, restaurants, movie theaters etc., it is possible we will be almost back to normal by September.
Imagine, full stadiums at sporting events, our businesses re-opening, kids at school and more Americans employed again.
America is coming back and will show the world, yet again, that nothing keeps us down for very long.
And when we are back, we will not soon forget the wonderful contributions of our medical professionals, first responders and all those great Americans who supported and helped each other.
Thankfully, we still have many heroes and heroines.
J. David Wemhaner, Jenks
Inspiring coach
I read with interest the recent articles on the high school wrestling season, particularly the retirement of Coach Ernie Jones (“Cascia Hall’s Ernie Jones nearing end of remarkable coaching career; Glenpool’s Mike Edwards latest wrestler of the week,” Feb. 17).
I never wrestled for Coach Jones, but remember him well from being involved with the Tulsa wrestling community from the mid-70s to the mid-90s.
In fact, Coach Jones and his Webster program were rivals of our Bishop Kelley teams during the mid-80s.
Though we battled, through competition, I came to know dozens of the wrestlers he coached.
To a person, when talking about Coach Jones, they described his support for their well-being, how much he cared about their development and his positive focus on character-building.
It says something about a teacher when generations of students speak so highly of their shared learning experience.
Unquestionably, Coach Jones has touched many lives through wrestling, but I also recall seeing him coach baseball in the summer and football in the fall.
It is probably impossible to count the number of lives that Coach Jones and his family have impacted in a positive way.
Congratulations, Coach Jones. Thank you for your positive example and steady influence to so many Tulsa kids for so many years.
Robert Winter, Bartlesville
Long delay
It is not accurate to state that trash collections “were for the most part … cancelled by one day,” unless by “most” is meant a simple majority (“Tulsa’s trash service avoided major problems, unforeseen expenses during February storms, official say,” March 1).
In hilly south Tulsa, it was much more than that. Around 111th Street and Sheridan Road, it was four days, and near 71st Street and Yale Avenue it was five days, with my cul-de-sac experiencing a whole week.
I do not blame the trash collectors.
Neighborhoods were certainly impassable for several days, not to mention the bitter cold.
But the communication on the city’s website was poor at best, with information on trash (or “refuse”) hard to find, and delays only being announced hours ahead.
The trick on the website was to visit the “Press Room,” and then search for “refuse.” There has to be a better way.
Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa
Lankford’s hypocrisy
Sen. James Lankford says he can’t support Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services because he is not a physician or scientist.
Yet, in 2018 he voted to confirm Alex Azar for that same position although Azar is neither a physician nor a scientist.
Lankford is a hypocrite.
William Dagy, Grove