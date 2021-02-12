Letters to the Editor

Easy vaccination
I had my first COVID-19 vaccine shot recently at the Central Park location at the Tulsa County fairgrounds.
In preparation, I layered my clothing, masked up, took a book to read and added a snack thinking it would be a long day.
Little did I know that I would have the best and safest interaction in months.
I was guided to a parking place and then to the correct door where I was greeted and given a clipboard with a form to fill out.
A young woman guided me to a chair and another took my form when I was finished.
While waiting, the young people talked, joked and put us at ease. They administered the shot and placed the bandage in one movement.
After a 15-minute wait and a check to make sure I was OK, I was out of there in one hour.
I want to thank the Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma National Guard and volunteers who were well-trained, professional, efficient and, above all else, treated us with respect.
There was surely a coordinated citywide, team effort to make this experience so easy and enjoyable. My thank you to everyone involved.
Penny Painter, Tulsa
Stitt’s hubris
Kudos to Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist for standing up to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s self-serving address to the state Legislature.
I am tired of being governed by insecure bully-boys — Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford are included — who hide behind religion and the Constitution when it suits them.
But their actions suggest they are motivated by one thing: the almighty dollar.
Stitt’s bullheaded and Trumpish behavior has done nothing but embarrass Oklahomans since day one.
He insulted and fractured the state’s working relationship with the tribes, purchased useless drugs of which the state is having to recoup the losses, took sides in the Epic Charter School scandal, and now he is overhauling Medicaid despite warnings and contradictory advice from the medical community.
It is important to attract new business to Oklahoma. But we have plenty of hurdles to overcome such as the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination availability, homeless people eking out an existence by vandalizing our homes and autos, closure of rural hospitals for lack of reimbursement and a deluge of abuse triggered by the pandemic — just to name a few problems.
I doubt that the mortgage loan business qualifies Stitt to bypass the talent and expertise available to him.
His decisions are not made from common sense or due diligence, but from hubris.
Stitt needs to swallow his pride and work with the people who can help Oklahoma.
Pamela Pope, Tulsa
No bipartisanship
As the Biden administration continues to roll out executive orders and House and Senate leaders prepare legislative agendas, the promise for bipartisanship and cooperation appear to be slipping away.
From Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declaring that the Senate trial against President Donald Trump will be “healing” to ramming through a pandemic relief package, coupled with a $15 per hour minimum wage provision, we seem headed for an outcome we witnessed during the first years of the Barack Obama administration.
If the current trend continues, Democrats will pass whatever legislation they want, with or without any Republican support, and they will take their chances about keeping control of Congress in 2022.
As in 2010, even if the Democrats lose control, Republicans will have a difficult, if not impossible, task reversing any bills passed during the previous two years, and we will live with the consequences.
To top off the apparent brazen attitude of many Democrats, Trump’s impeachment trial proceeds unabated, even though he is out of office.
Distraction aside, some believe the trial unconstitutional, and Republicans have already determined it will not result in conviction.
In the end, the impeachment trial will result only in a vindictive and divisive split hypocritical Democrats say they want to avoid.
We need a good, workable pandemic relief package and tax reform, but current Democrat control does not portend well for a consensus conclusion.
It looks increasingly less likely that President Joe Biden can live up to his promise for bipartisan compromise.
Kent Schobe, Tulsa