Letters to the Editor

I am phase two eligible and fairly tech savvy, but it is clear to me that ease-of-use was not a prime criterion in the package’s specification.

The software does appear to function when there are several appointments open, but availability reduces rapidly.

As with theater tickets, there is a countdown timer (two minutes) from selecting a slot, for the user to key in additional personal data, but the software does not hold the appointment during that countdown.

Thus, an appointment can show as available and allow the user to press the “book” button, but after typing in the data, that same appointment can no longer be available.

This is crazy and creates unnecessary frustration.

I hope that the Oklahoma State Department of Health can ensure Microsoft improve its design. A slot should either be available or not at the time of selection, not at the end of the process.

It would also be helpful if the displayed map were to show in a different color those pods that actually have slots available.

But, that is perhaps too great a challenge for the software designers.

Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa