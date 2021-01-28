Letters to the Editor

Biden’s plans
Attention Democrats who voted for Joe Biden: One of the many wonderful plans he has is to cancel the Keystone Pipeline.
So, get ready to enjoy much higher gasoline prices and loss of jobs.
Then start to be concerned with a massive influx of illegal immigrants.
Next you can watch the budget for our military be cut back, leaving our country at the mercy of China, Russia or anyone else no longer having any respect for this country.
I could go on and on, but it’s too depressing.
Hope those with gas-guzzling cars are prepared for extra taxes.
Marion Parks, Broken Arrow
Democrat beliefs
Democrats don’t believe everything should be proportioned equally.
We recognize some people work harder than others; some develop more skills than others, and they deserve higher pay.
We do believe in equal opportunity, and that all who work should be paid enough for decent shelter, adequate food and health care.
We don’t see this in America today.
We see high levels of poverty and millions of people with inadequate health care.
We don’t believe in free health care and education. We know very well the cost of these things.
Medicare for all, supported by some Democrats, would be funded by contributions by working people and employers, just like Social Security and Medicare.
The lower administrative costs of Medicare for all would make it possible for everyone to have health care.
Some Democrats believe college education ought to be paid for by our tax dollars, just like roads, police and fire protection.
Countries providing health care and education to its citizens have strong economies, lower poverty levels and lower crime rates.
That is what Democrats want for America.
Naomi Mendus, Sapulpa
Biden blunders
On the first day of his administration, President Joe Biden committed at least three colossal blunders.
He signed executive orders pulling the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, put the U.S. back in the high-priced and useless Paris Climate Accord and stopped the deportation of illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Jerking the Keystone XL pipeline permit will infuriate the Canadians, our best neighbor and ally, by choking off their oil exports. This is a diplomatic faux pas of the first order.
Even its advocates admit that the Paris Climate Accord will have an unmeasurably small impact on climate change.
The U.S. has already reduced carbon dioxide emissions more than any other major nation, without the crippling economic constraints of the accord. Any accord that treats China, the world’s second largest economy, as a developing nation is unmoored from reality.
Pausing deportations will embolden illegal immigration and encourage more caravans of illegal border crossers.
And this in his first afternoon in office.
Now we know why they call him Joe “Wrong for So Long” Biden.
Dale McIntyre, Bartlesville
Editor’s note: President Joe Biden’s executive order halts deportations for certain noncitizens for 100 days and stops new enrollments in the Migrant Protection Protocols policy, which kept asylum seekers at the border waiting in Mexico. The deportation moratorium does not apply to people suspected of terrorism, espionage or poses a danger to national security.
Bad software
A recent editorial (“State fails vaccine rollout,” Jan 19) referred to frustration with the process. Some of that could be alleviated if the state’s $500,000 software package from Microsoft actually worked properly.
I am phase two eligible and fairly tech savvy, but it is clear to me that ease-of-use was not a prime criterion in the package’s specification.
The software does appear to function when there are several appointments open, but availability reduces rapidly.
As with theater tickets, there is a countdown timer (two minutes) from selecting a slot, for the user to key in additional personal data, but the software does not hold the appointment during that countdown.
Thus, an appointment can show as available and allow the user to press the “book” button, but after typing in the data, that same appointment can no longer be available.
This is crazy and creates unnecessary frustration.
I hope that the Oklahoma State Department of Health can ensure Microsoft improve its design. A slot should either be available or not at the time of selection, not at the end of the process.
It would also be helpful if the displayed map were to show in a different color those pods that actually have slots available.
But, that is perhaps too great a challenge for the software designers.
Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa