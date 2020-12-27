Letters to the Editor

Bridge value
In 1980, while working as a Time-Life correspondent, I visited Tulsa and spent almost a week roaming the city. I was impressed by what I encountered.
Yet, I came away thinking more could be done to preserve Tulsa’s past. It was apparent more attention was needed to highlight the Art Deco architecture, legendary Route 66 and the corridor along the Arkansas River.
I was so convinced, that in 1982 my wife, Suzanne, and I moved to Tulsa. It was a smart move and one we have never regretted.
Since then much has been done to improve all three. Art Deco has become a big draw; the Mother Road has come back to life; and along our stretch of the Arkansas River are many attractions and improvements.
There is more to do.
I served on the committee to select a new bridge design for a replacement for the historic railway-pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River.
All sorts of designs were submitted for review. Some of them were over the top; others were grand and monumental; all promised a hefty price tag.
At one of our sessions, I said that perhaps we should reconsider removing the pedestrian bridge, if only because of its historic significance.
In the end, however, the design was selected that some of us knew from the get-go would be chosen from the start.
I still believe there is a place for the old bridge. We cannot save everything, but we must preserve at least examples of our past.
Hopefully, that can happen again.
Michael Wallis, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Michael Wallis is a journalist and author of at least 10 novels on subjects including Route 66, Pretty Boy Floyd, Frank Phillips and Wilma Mankiller. He is also the voice of Sheriff in the “Cars” movie franchise.
Anti-vaxx harm
Misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccine harms public health.
The Tulsa World’s Dec. 12 article entitled “Long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine called turning point in state’s fight against deadly virus“ includes several statements that are inaccurate and misleading.
Safety and effectiveness have already been determined through the rigorous approval process required for all vaccines, and are continuously monitored.
At least 70% of our society must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to mitigate its effects on our health and our economy.
Statements like those attributed to the known anti-vaxxer quoted in the article undermine that process.
That anti-vaxxer is not a medical professional. Her organization seeks to limit Oklahomans’ rights to freedom from disease and does not take scientific or legal protocol into account.
Routine immunizations have been proven again and again to prevent disease outbreaks.
From polio and pertussis to rarer diseases like smallpox and others now considered eradicated, vaccines derived from scientific processes reduce or eliminate preventable illnesses.
When we choose to forego available vaccines, that choice has consequences for ourselves and others.
People have the right to know that others are vaccinated so we can all be safe at work, at school and in the community we share. We cannot fully resume life as a society until our COVID-19 vaccination rates reflect safety-based percentages.
Scientists’ best efforts to combat this global problem are swiftly undermined by baseless speculation.
Educated professionals should be our guides at this critical time to end the pandemic.
Cathy Boley, Tulsa
Ironic snow
Area schools were closed Dec. 14 for accumulations of snow and ice.
After all, sending teenagers, parents, bus drivers and the like out in hazardous road conditions would have certainly put everyone involved in danger, including those who had no choice but to be on the roads like first responders.
Holding in-person classes would have been foolish.
However, I can’t help but find irony in the snow day.
For months, some school districts in the Tulsa area have ignored reasoned guidance and “plowed ahead” with in-person learning as thousands around the country die each day of a quieter, but much deadlier foe: COVID-19.
Just like the snow, in-person learning amid this challenge puts our kids, parents, families and essential workers in grave and avoidable risk. And yet, in this instance, we’ve deemed it too difficult to make the right — albeit hard — choice.
After all, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s logic would tell us to hold school, leave the decision up to the parents and see what happens. Who are we to judge?
The snow day was certainly a correct and courageous decision from local educators and policymakers.
It’s too bad some have made the wrong decision for months.
Jonathan Hyman, Tulsa
Pray for guidance
Brothers and sisters, this is our winter of discontent. We’ve had to face just about every kind of disaster short of nuclear war.
But we should be thankful for the good things happening in our society. Believe it or not, I’ve lost 13 pounds since February.
Our politics have been a bummer. Democrat or Republican, everyone comes away a little dissatisfied.
Our Republicans are watching and waiting for the Democrats to build a corral on Pennsylvania Avenue for their unicorns.
Our Democrats are hoping we can ferret out all the entrenched Republicans in the government and replace them with good, God-fearing Democrats.
But, whatever our political persuasion, let us pray to our God that those in office exercise good judgment and prudence. May the almighty guide, guard and protect this nation and its leaders, regardless of their politics.
Tom Brown, Tulsa
Medicaid danger
Gov. Kevin Stitt is implementing managed care for Medicaid, which would have negative effects to many Oklahomans.
Oklahoma is currently ranked fourth in the nation for states with the best Medicaid programs. Our state’s per Medicaid beneficiary costs rank one-third to half of many other states.
Why would we want to change that?
A conversion to managed care would be a huge step in the wrong direction. This makes the third time Oklahoma has tried this terrible idea.
Managed care will cost Oklahoma more money, result in increased barriers to services and lead to more use of expensive hospital and emergency services.
Managed care will add an additional layer of administrative costs. Government will still need to have to conduct oversight, requiring government administration costs.
Managed care must and will make a profit. This is an additional cost to health care over and above the added administrative costs of a managed care company.
Managed care officials have said they will not reduce reimbursement rates because Oklahoma rates are already as low as the health care system can bare.
This means that managed care can only pay for itself and make a profit by reducing and denying needed services. People on Medicaid are at greater risk of medical problems due to socio-economic factors.
Reduction and denial of access to services means a higher use of higher cost services such as the emergency room and hospitalization. This will lead to a higher overall costs.
Stop Medicaid managed care.
Dan Cross, Broken Arrow