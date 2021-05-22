Letters to the Editor

Extraordinary fees
As someone affected by the criminal justice system, I can speak to the challenges of re-entering society after incarceration.
After my sentence, I was welcomed into a re-entry home free of charge.
Through the program, I started saving money. But when it was time to move out on my own, I struggled to cover my everyday expenses due to the inordinate amount of fines I had to pay.
I owed over $60,000 dollars in CLEET penalty assessments, AFIS administrative fees, sheriff service fees, court costs and $8,000 in probation.
These funds go to the county as a form of restitution but are not relatable to my offense.
As a result, I was left working a day-and-night shift job, which limited time spent with my children.
It was a continuous struggle to keep food on the table as well as pay the utility bills. But, I had no other options or places to turn for assistance.
If I fall behind in any payment, I could find myself back behind bars.
While I take full responsibility for my actions, I believe the implications of extreme fines and fees in the state of Oklahoma creates added pressure to individuals who are attempting to rebuild their lives and become productive citizens.
Oklahoma should become a leader in criminal justice reform by examining the necessity of the fines and fees assessed and unlocking opportunities for individuals who need a second chance.
Joy Block, Tulsa
Cheney courage
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern demanded the resignation of fellow Congresswomen Liz Cheney of Wyoming from Republican leadership because she had not done the job in the U.S. House that he said the Republican Party expected of a leader.
What he meant was that she refused to support the lie that President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, and that she correctly charged Trump with instigating the armed and deadly riot against the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
In other words, Hern desires Party leadership that believes patent lies and supports insurrection against the U.S.
What has happened to the GOP, the moderate party of Taft, Eisenhower, Nixon, Dirksen, Percy, Bartlett and Bellmon?
It has become the party of haters for the government, immigrants, women and the poor. It has become a party of lies, disinformation and insurrection. It has become a personality cult.
This is no longer the “grand old party.” This is a new Know Nothing party.
This is very sad because our country needs two strong, healthy political parties.
Cheney spoke the truth in saying her party cannot survive when it continues to believe Trump’s lies and threats. She is correct in saying that Trumpism is a threat to democracy, the rule of law and the Constitution.
But, for her wisdom and courage she is punished. Her party evidently wants to be deceived.
Cheney has written a modern-day profile in courage. This Democrat praises her for her courage.
Keith McArtor, Tulsa
Consequences
Let’s see, it’s not even four months in and this is what we get for voting in President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress: higher gas and food prices, open borders and higher inflation all around us.
Not to mention out-of-control spending in the trillions! Elections have consequences.
David Rubio, Tulsa
Rushed law
State Rep. John Waldron has consistently provided clarity in his communications with the public.
I appreciate his brief and to the point explanation of what is a very confusing piece of legislation in House Bill 1775 (“New law imposes censorship on professional teachers,” May 16).
Education and health care are areas affecting the lives of every Oklahoman. Legislative proposals on those issues deserve careful consideration and substantial input from the citizens.
HB 1775 was rushed through the process and is a blatant abuse of some legislators’ powers.
Laws that impact children and teachers should be given over to parents and teachers for consideration, not slapped on like handcuffs. I say foul!
Rebecca Knight, Yukon
Shameful name
Why on earth would Oklahoma legislators choose to erase both law and precedent to name a highway for the twice-impeached ex-president whom over half of American citizens consider a contemptible liar with a string of lawsuits awaiting judgment; a person many Americans consider racist and treasonous? (“Proposal for Trump highway gets revived thanks to bill language change,” May 13)
For shame!
Doris Piatak, Tulsa