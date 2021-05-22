Letters to the Editor

Extraordinary fees

As someone affected by the criminal justice system, I can speak to the challenges of re-entering society after incarceration.

After my sentence, I was welcomed into a re-entry home free of charge.

Through the program, I started saving money. But when it was time to move out on my own, I struggled to cover my everyday expenses due to the inordinate amount of fines I had to pay.

I owed over $60,000 dollars in CLEET penalty assessments, AFIS administrative fees, sheriff service fees, court costs and $8,000 in probation.

These funds go to the county as a form of restitution but are not relatable to my offense.

As a result, I was left working a day-and-night shift job, which limited time spent with my children.

It was a continuous struggle to keep food on the table as well as pay the utility bills. But, I had no other options or places to turn for assistance.

If I fall behind in any payment, I could find myself back behind bars.