Letters to the Editor:

The people of this city need to give a big shoutout to University of Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery.
We are the smallest Division 1 school playing big-time football.
We’ve beaten top 25 schools and, frankly, should have beaten Oklahoma State University.
We have the absolute best linebacker in the country (Zaven Collins), a third-string quarterback who saved the day against Tulane and the nicest, most fun bunch of athletes who obviously really enjoy each other.
Class acts. Overachievers.
This team embodies everything the city of Tulsa proves to the world every day.
None of this happens without Montgomery. This I know for certain. What a class act! Nice guy and great coach he is. I hope he never leaves.
While it’s a shame that 2020 has ripped the heart out of attendance, that’s no reason to not applaud Montgomery’s efforts, the team’s efforts, and what we have in store for next year.
All of us need to step up and buy season tickets for 2021 because this is a team worthy of our support.
Come on, Tulsa; 30,000 fans at the stadium is nothing when the metro population has over 1 million people.
Thanks, coach. You’re the best.
Bill Hinkle, Tulsa
Rudy Show
Remember how many Republicans were stating months ago that the COVID-19 uproar would disappear after the election because it was all a hoax to swing the vote? I do.
Do you still believe that? If so, why? Can you finally tell who’s been lying and who hasn’t?
It’s not difficult.
Meanwhile, the president is doing nothing but golfing and whining about the election like a fourth-grader. We also get to watch The Rudy Tour, wherein Giuliani puts on dog and pony shows in various hotels, because he keeps getting laughed out of actual courtrooms.
These media events have one purpose: to keep donations rolling in so that President Donald Trump can pocket them for his post-presidency legal defense/slush fund.
It’s at $150 million and counting. And if incalculable damage is being done to our faith in democracy, so what? He literally does not care.
All states held this election exactly according to their own laws, and every vote was counted in front of official observers from both parties.
Nobody has come forward to testify under oath about any cheating.
Trump spent $3 million to recount the two largest counties in Wisconsin and lost 132 votes. Georgia has done two manual recounts and barely moved the needle.
The story is similar everywhere.
If the election was rigged, don’t you think the Democrats would have won the Senate and gained seats in the House as well?
Hint: It wasn’t, and they didn’t.
Jim Heinlein, Tulsa
Risky BA
We live in Broken Arrow’s Rose District; we don’t even go downtown because there is no social distancing at all.
Our grandson wants to ice skate, but we don’t want to take him there either. We loved eating and shopping, but no more.
We take the health of ourselves, our family and others very serious. Why doesn’t the city?
We’ll never stop this virus if the city can’t do its part. I’m ashamed of the City Council for not caring about citizens.
We can’t risk doing business in Broken Arrow.
The city is losing a lot of money. I know others as well who will no longer be coming to Broken Arrow to shop.
Johnna Gouge, Broken Arrow
Write letters
Do Republicans write letters to the editor? Am I the only one?
Every letter published in this state and about the national election has a Democratic slant.
Come on, Republicans, write your thoughts. Come on, Tulsa World, print more balanced letters.
I love to read the editorial page since before high school 50 years ago. I miss seeing both sides of the issues.
“Publish and set a standard; publish and conceal not,” Jeremiah 50:2.
Patty Richie, Sapulpa
Socialism problems
The Dec. 1 letter, “Socialism,” extolled the virtues of socialism, citing such examples as the G.I. Bill, Medicare, Social Security and even our military and infrastructure programs that build roads, schools and fire departments.
We are a compassionate society, and we must provide welfare for the disadvantaged.
The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government to provide for our common defense. Tax dollars go to build roads and schools.
But the totalitarian left won’t stop there.
President Ronald Reagan warned that the insidious takeover by socialists will begin with the health care system. The left wants a single-payer (federal government) system to pay for all things health related.
And if the government pays, then the government will control.
That means all providers, doctors, nurses, hospitals, etc. will become employees of the government. The government will decide what fees will be charged and who can qualify for particular health provision and who can’t.
Committees will be working overtime deciding who gets life-saving care and who does not. But that’s just the start.
The energy sector comes next as oil and coal companies will be nationalized and rationed. The Environmental Protection Agency will initiate severe regulations to further damage the economy.
The free market system will be destroyed and, in time, we will all be government employees. It’s unequivocal.
The bigger the government, the more waste and fraud. The bigger the government, the smaller the citizen.
Paul Cooper, Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: The Tulsa World cannot publish letters it does not receive. Letters are not chosen based on opinions expressed.
