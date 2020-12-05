Letters to the Editor:

Nobody has come forward to testify under oath about any cheating.

Trump spent $3 million to recount the two largest counties in Wisconsin and lost 132 votes. Georgia has done two manual recounts and barely moved the needle.

The story is similar everywhere.

If the election was rigged, don’t you think the Democrats would have won the Senate and gained seats in the House as well?

Hint: It wasn’t, and they didn’t.

Jim Heinlein, Tulsa

Risky BA

We live in Broken Arrow’s Rose District; we don’t even go downtown because there is no social distancing at all.

Our grandson wants to ice skate, but we don’t want to take him there either. We loved eating and shopping, but no more.

We take the health of ourselves, our family and others very serious. Why doesn’t the city?

We’ll never stop this virus if the city can’t do its part. I’m ashamed of the City Council for not caring about citizens.

We can’t risk doing business in Broken Arrow.