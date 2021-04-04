Letters to the Editor

Neighborhood jewel
I commend the Tulsa World editorial “Tulsa’s Johnson park finally getting attention it deserves” (March 22) for bringing to light what the original purpose and intent was for the establishment of E. Fred Johnson Park, near 61st Street and Riverside Drive, almost 60 years ago.
I further commend the city’s Tulsa Parks and Recreation Department for pursuing this need and purpose for our Tulsa’s neighborhood citizens.
With the magnitude and growth of our city, the protection and positive use for these valued green areas scattered throughout are, and can continue to be, truly jewels for the neighborhoods.
Judith P. (Johnson) Koontz, Tulsa
Editor’s Note:
Judith P. (Johnson) Koontz is the daughter of E. Fred Johnson.
Unnecessary snark
Considering that Charlie Hannema is a former public relations director for Broken Arrow Public Schools, it is disappointing to see him change to a critic of public schools in his current role as chief of communications for Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Starting a new job, he seemed to suddenly change his values — from being an advocate for public education to criticizing a neighboring public school system — Tulsa Public Schools.
Praising one school system and insulting a neighboring school system in a subjective direct comparison is unwise, considering that each operates in its own community and situation.
Hannema’s recent snarky tweet regarding Tulsa Public Schools was petty and completely unnecessary.
Although each school district manages itself independently at the local level, Oklahoma school districts are united in their purpose to provide the best education possible for Oklahoma children.
I would hope that Hannema in the governor’s office would recognize that Oklahoma will be a stronger, more prosperous state both now and in the future when we work together to prioritize education in all of our communities.
Lara Weber,
Broken Arrow
Back auditor
Transparency and accountability with taxpayer money are principles Oklahomans support and deserve.
We send legislators to the Capitol to represent us and let us know what’s going on in our state government. Instead, we have seen unwillingness to fix anything, and the taxpayers continue to get ripped off.
Where is virtual education reform?
Of Oklahoma voters, 75% cast ballots for Cindy Byrd to elect her as our state auditor and inspector to assume the responsibilities of holding government agencies and entities accountable with our money.
As one of those voters, I’m offended by Senate Bill 895, which would allow state agencies to select their own auditor instead of the individual Oklahomans elected to do the job.
This legislation may have been crafted in some secret backroom deal, but the motive is clear as day.
Julie Prox,
Broken Arrow
Flat-out wrong
Rep. Kevin Hern’s tale of coming Democratic tax hikes is a scare tactic that the Republican Party has fallen back on (“Democratic tax hikes are coming,” March 29).
So ironic when he says “Our federal spending has gone beyond reckless in recent years — ballooning the national debt to over $28 trillion.”
Those recent years had Republicans in control of both houses of Congress and the White House.
He is eager to share blame with the socialist Democrats, but the facts would say otherwise.
Republican trickle-down tax policies work fine to make the rich richer, but they also make income inequality worse and don’t fuel economic growth.
That’s the finding of the London School of Economics, which studied the concept on a worldwide scale in 2020.
When President Donald Trump and the Republicans passed the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in 2017, they exacerbated that problem, benefiting primarily the wealthy and corporations.
We didn’t get jobs, we got stock buybacks. And even before COVID-19, the deficit skyrocketed.
When Hern says, “Tax cuts have proven to help the economy grow,” he is flat-out wrong.
The answer is not to cut taxes, but to make them equitable for all citizens.
Right now, because of their greed and cover-ups, every single American owes over $23,000 as a share of our national debt.
Hern says, “We must protect opportunity. We must protect the American dream.” Agreed.
Except for most of us trying to make ends meet, that dream has to happen for more people than Jeff Bezos.
Robert Welke,
Tulsa
Atrocities
Recently, we held a forum at Yale Avenue Christian Church to learn more about what is going on in Myanmar (formerly Burma).
We heard details about the tremendous struggles of the people of Myanmar. Many of our congregation are from there or from the region where India, Nepal and Myanmar come together.
As refugees and/or immigrants, they have had their own struggles. One of our pastors, the Rev. Sei Touthang, and his wife, Ching, have marshaled the resources of the congregation and sought community resources to help them integrate.
Not only organizing an opportunity for people from all over the world to join in worship through our International Mission Fellowship, we have helped them get jobs and places to live.
Many of the refugees and immigrants are becoming U.S. citizens every month and have bought homes and established themselves in the community.
Now, they all have parents, siblings, cousins or other relatives who are being oppressed by the military junta that has seized control of Myanmar and threatening the lives of anyone resisting.
The military, supported by China and some other countries, overthrew the elected government in a bloody coup on Feb. 1 and has jailed civilian leaders and continues to kill or imprison protesters.
The U.S. has suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the country. More needs to be done.
Please support the people of Myanmar and encourage our representatives to support them and their efforts.
Mark Clemons,
Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Mark Clemons is president of the board of the Yale Avenue Christian Church.