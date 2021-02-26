Letters to the Editor

Found loophole
The good news is that seven Republican senators appreciated their duty under the Constitution and upheld their oaths.
The bad news is that just seven Republican senators appreciated their duty under the Constitution and upheld their oaths.
Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe weren’t among them. Both oaths, of impartiality and to faithfully discharge their duties, were blatantly disregarded.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave Republicans an off ramp, first when he refused to accept the articles of impeachment from the House while Donald Trump was still in office, and subsequently, when he made jurisdiction an issue of contention.
How is it that it is within the Senate’s jurisdiction to acquit but not within their jurisdiction to convict, anyway?
Once the Senate voted that the trial was within its jurisdiction, which they did because it is, the case should have been decided on its merits, not on nullification.
Would we expect a corporation to claim it no longer had grounds for a trial against an embezzler because the embezzler no longer worked for them?
Would jury members be able to say, “We like that guy; let’s find a loophole,” regardless of his guilt? Shall we allow juries to consult with and advise the defense?
Oddly, McConnell took the floor afterward and said that Trump was guilty and still liable for everything he did while he was in office.
The Constitution provides a remedy for that. But he and 42 other senators chose to forsake the Constitution and abandon that power.
Cindy Catli, Broken Arrow
Red Oklahoma
Last fall, we heard about the coming “blue wave.” There was no blue wave.
Not only did the Republicans win all 77 counties in Oklahoma. When we look at the individual counties, 70 counties had zero precincts that voted Democratic. That is one more than in 2016.
Seventeen counties had one or more precincts that voted Democratic. Nine of those counties only had a single precinct that voted Democratic.
Compare that to 2016, when there were only eight counties with a single Democratic precinct. Donald Trump won 1,776 precincts in 2020, compared to 1,966 in 2016.
For doubters, look at the following results by precinct for the following counties: Caddo, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, LeFlore, Logan, McCurtain, Muskogee, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Payne, Pittsburg, Tulsa and Wagoner.
Logan, Pittsburg and Wagoner counties were included because they had one or two precincts vote Democratic in 2016, but zero in 2020.
Terry Flattem, Jenks
No cheating
If I lose to you in a game and say you cheated, could it possibly be that I was just outplayed?
The answer is yes, unless I can prove otherwise.
In the case of President Donald Trump’s loss, he claimed way before the election that if he lost, it would be because he was cheated.
The truth is he was outplayed by a more aggressive Democrat Party, not because they cheated.
Darrell Hinkle, Coweta
Many heroes
Government workers who spent this horrible weather fixing waterline breaks and kept our roadways and areas as operational as possible deserve a bonus for the outstanding job.
I am very proud to be a citizen with the effort of all the workers, who usually get verbal abuse for their work.
Thank you for salting the streets at 3 a.m., fixing water breaks all night for 11 nights, patrolling the streets so people do not freeze and trying to keep power lines working — all in the ice and snow.
This includes many people who worked behind the scenes.
These men and women really are wonderful. My government is really needed.
My congratulations! All we see are heroes.
Patrick Walters, Tulsa