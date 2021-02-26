Letters to the Editor

Found loophole

The good news is that seven Republican senators appreciated their duty under the Constitution and upheld their oaths.

The bad news is that just seven Republican senators appreciated their duty under the Constitution and upheld their oaths.

Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe weren’t among them. Both oaths, of impartiality and to faithfully discharge their duties, were blatantly disregarded.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave Republicans an off ramp, first when he refused to accept the articles of impeachment from the House while Donald Trump was still in office, and subsequently, when he made jurisdiction an issue of contention.

How is it that it is within the Senate’s jurisdiction to acquit but not within their jurisdiction to convict, anyway?

Once the Senate voted that the trial was within its jurisdiction, which they did because it is, the case should have been decided on its merits, not on nullification.

Would we expect a corporation to claim it no longer had grounds for a trial against an embezzler because the embezzler no longer worked for them?