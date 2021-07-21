Letters to the Editor

The U.S. is racing toward the 1 million mark in deaths due to the low level of vaccinated citizens.

Health care facilities have many protocols in place to help protect the public and employees from disease, and vaccinations for workers have always been one of them.

All employers should be able to enforce such practices for the greater good.

If this isn’t a wake-up call to our state that we need new representation in government who will do what it takes to fund education, particularly science, I don’t know what will.

One may have the liberty to decline the COVID-19 vaccination, but where is the justice for those you spread it to?

Liz Dobson, Sapulpa

Tulsa Amtrak

Please work on getting Amtrak Service for Tulsa.

Why isn’t the mayor or City Council addressing this problem?

Amtrak serves Oklahoma with one state-supported train, the Heartland Flyer, which runs daily between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, Texas.

The Heartland Flyer provides connections to the Amtrak national train network at Fort Worth.