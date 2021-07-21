Letters to the Editor

Truth to power
Applause for Oklahoma State School Board member Carlisha Williams Bradley for speaking truth to power in the Tulsa World July 18 edition (“State Board of Education’s lone no vote on critical race theory rules reflects on decision.”)
And thank you to the Tulsa World for putting her reflections at the top of the front page of a Sunday paper.
Herb Neumann, Tulsa
Greater good
I had to shake my head at the absurdity of a group of the Republican Oklahoma House members wanting Gov. Kevin Stitt to prevent health care organizations from requiring employees from being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
One of the leaders of this group is Rep. Kevin McDugle of Broken Arrow, who recently introduced legislation for teenagers to open carry guns. Teenagers.
Their rallying cry is this is against “liberty and justice for all.”
No, it’s actually toward getting a handle on a virus, now mutated and more virile than ever. It is a virus that has taken the lives of 4,099,170 worldwide.
The U.S. is racing toward the 1 million mark in deaths due to the low level of vaccinated citizens.
Health care facilities have many protocols in place to help protect the public and employees from disease, and vaccinations for workers have always been one of them.
All employers should be able to enforce such practices for the greater good.
If this isn’t a wake-up call to our state that we need new representation in government who will do what it takes to fund education, particularly science, I don’t know what will.
One may have the liberty to decline the COVID-19 vaccination, but where is the justice for those you spread it to?
Liz Dobson, Sapulpa
Tulsa Amtrak
Please work on getting Amtrak Service for Tulsa.
Why isn’t the mayor or City Council addressing this problem?
Amtrak serves Oklahoma with one state-supported train, the Heartland Flyer, which runs daily between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, Texas.
The Heartland Flyer provides connections to the Amtrak national train network at Fort Worth.
This is embarrassing.
Gerald Miller, Tulsa
Political vaccine
The July 17 Associated Press story described the resurgence of COVID-19 as a consequence of people not getting vaccinated (“Biden grappling with ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’“).
In quoting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it stated, “More than 99% of COVID-19 deaths and 97% of hospitalizations are among people who have not been vaccinated …”
These numbers shout out the reality that the vaccines available to us are safe and effective.
Yet 90 million Americans remain unvaccinated, choosing instead to believe disinformation on social media, feel the vaccines are too new or simply distrust government in general.
As the story pointed out, a huge block of the unvaccinated are Republicans.
This is further underscored by a July 8 CNN report showing that 70% of adults with at least one dose are in 17 states won by President Joe Biden.
Further, a July 17 CNN-reported survey found that 47% of polled Republicans stated they would not get vaccinated and 6% of Democrats stated they would not be vaccinated.
If political influences are driving vaccination hesitancy, a tremendous injustice is being allowed to unfold by that very same party, and it carries deadly consequences.
And if those in political power do not step forward to right this wrong, to spur their followers to get vaccinated, we may all suffer the consequences.
The new and more transmissible delta variant is already predominant in some places.
If the unvaccinated allow even stronger variants to surface, even those of us already vaccinated may be at risk.
Steven Davis, Tulsa