Letters to the Editor

My family and I were part of the moderate cases, a relief, as my siblings and I were at a greater disposition to be more drastically affected.

We recovered quite quickly, thankfully. Getting into the logistics of the disease, my senses were debilitated; I lost my sense of smell and taste.

I hadn’t longed for my sense of smell and taste with such fervor, but I learned not to take them for granted.

These miniscule things are so important in our daily lives, yet we don’t come to appreciate them; the lack of appreciation we had for our lives, when we could do things freely without this sort of fear, and somehow we didn’t take advantage of it or of life in general.

We weren’t close to any of our family. But through this process, all these people who we had lost contact with were here for us despite time passed.

I was ashamed of that pride we had once held with such dignity, thinking we’d never need others.

Our circumstances were dire; my father was on the verge of losing his job; yet we had the support of all of these different wonderful people.

Leslie Espinoza, 14, Tulsa Honor Academy High School

Mask appreciation