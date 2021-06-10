Letters to the Editor

At Tulsa’s finest
As a member of the Tulsa Community Commemoration Choir, I applaud the excellent review by James D. Watts Jr. of Wynton Marsalis’s “All Rise: Symphony No. 1,” performed last Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center (“Review: Wynton Marsalis, Tulsa Symphony and singers ‘All Rise’ to cornucopia of musical styles,” June 7).
In addition to the fine accolades cited in the review, I would like to give a special shout-out to chorusmaster Zachary Malavolte for his tireless work in organizing this excellent group of volunteer singers from all over Tulsa, providing scores, arranging rehearsal venues, vocalizing, occasionally rehearsing and communicating notes to us from Damien Sneed, Maestro David Robertson and Wynton Marsalis.
Malavolte was a pleasure to work with and a consummate professional throughout preparations for this concert.
For me personally, it was an honor to sing with this fine choir and to join with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial.
It was a sad and deplorable time in our history, but I like to think our efforts on June 6 had a hand in representing Tulsa at its best.
Thank you to Malavolte and thanks to everyone involved in bringing this event to fruition.
Michael Bedford, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Michael Bedford is the organist/choirmaster emeritus at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Read law
I question whether people who say House Bill 1775 is racist have read it.
It can be found online at the Oklahoma Legislature website or the Legiscan site.
Can an act that prohibits teaching racist concepts be racist? I don’t think so. I could be wrong.
Please show me if I am wrong after reading HB 1775.
John White, Broken Arrow
Mention it
The phrase, “Don’t mention it,” has been used in a myriad of contexts and purposes.
I thought of it as I perused the numerous news articles and TV programs describing how the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre had been swept under the rug for 10 decades, and only now is being revealed to our generation.
“Don’t mention it” also describes our Legislature’s bill to disallow responsible public school instruction about U.S. and Oklahoma history: slavery, the Trail of Tears and the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Sadly, Gov. Kevin Stitt willingly signed it into law.
The “Don’t mention it” phrase also describes an unwilling U.S. Senate, including Oklahoma’s two senators, to authorize an independent commission to shine a light on the U.S. Capitol invasion on Jan. 6.
If we “don’t mention” these painful incidents, will they go away? Will our citizens, especially our young, ever learn the truth?
Jesus said in John 8:32 “You will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”
A healthy society doesn’t hide from the truth; it seeks it out.
W.B. Moorer, Tulsa
Reparations
I lived in Tulsa during my childhood and early adolescence.
I returned to Tulsa as a college student. I moved away after graduation. I returned two years later.
I moved away again in 1981.
Within the years I lived in Tulsa, the tragedy of Greenwood was not a subject of study in school nor even a topic of conversation among peers.
The tragedy was not a riot. It was an invasion.
It was an invasion by a battalion of white Tulsans on an American city-within-a-city.
It was an act of aggression — a war — from land and air. It was an incursion by resentful, racist men riled by rumor, an attack on life and peace, a thuggish grip on the throats of unsuspecting Black Americans who, as a result, were grievously riven by violence, murder and arson.
Astonishingly, there is still question in some minds as to the justice of reparations for the victims of that sick invasion, of restitution to the victims for the totality of that sadistic crime.
Larry Inman, Shawnee
Reign of terror
I just move to Oklahoma and have been reading and watching about the Tulsa Race Massacre, which was never taught to me in school.
It was very sad and horrible this took place. But, I do have a question: Why aren’t the murders of the Osage Nation Indians not getting press or television coverage?
This was a tragedy, and it also needs to be told.
There is a movie being made, but the story needs to be told like the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Susan Callahan, Hominy