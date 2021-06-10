Letters to the Editor

It was an act of aggression — a war — from land and air. It was an incursion by resentful, racist men riled by rumor, an attack on life and peace, a thuggish grip on the throats of unsuspecting Black Americans who, as a result, were grievously riven by violence, murder and arson.

Astonishingly, there is still question in some minds as to the justice of reparations for the victims of that sick invasion, of restitution to the victims for the totality of that sadistic crime.

Larry Inman, Shawnee

Reign of terror

I just move to Oklahoma and have been reading and watching about the Tulsa Race Massacre, which was never taught to me in school.

It was very sad and horrible this took place. But, I do have a question: Why aren’t the murders of the Osage Nation Indians not getting press or television coverage?

This was a tragedy, and it also needs to be told.

There is a movie being made, but the story needs to be told like the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Susan Callahan, Hominy