Letters to the Editor

Out of touch
As a Republican, I am doubly ashamed about the events that unfolded in our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
I watched with alarm as President Donald Trump spoke to his supporters and told them he would join them as they marched down the street to the Capitol.
No one, except for the Capitol police, were surprised with what transpired next.
Along with Trump, our congressional delegation deserves blame for what happened, by siding with other Republican Congress members and protesting the Electoral College vote, in spite of no proof of election fraud.
To my surprise, only huge Trump supporter Sen. Jim Inhofe took the high road.
Of course, Inhofe is the only one in the Oklahoma delegation who will not face Oklahoma voters in another election.
Here’s the sad thing: Everyone agrees this was an unacceptable, awful thing that happened. But, if an election were held tomorrow, Trump would carry Oklahoma with 70% of the vote.
Many of my friends and relatives would be voters in the 70%.
Having never voted for Trump, this throws me in that 30% along with the handful of Democrats left in the state.
When the numbers are stacked like that, it gives me serious self doubt. What am I missing?
It’s been proven over and over there is absolutely no line Trump can cross where his followers say enough is enough.
How could I be this out of touch with my fellow Oklahomans?
Chuck Spessard, Tahlequah
Mullin’s oath
I am particularly troubled by the words of Rep. Markwayne Mullin when he says “no one’s to blame, everyone’s to blame” for the capital riot (“No one’s to blame, everyone’s to blame for Capitol riot, says U.S. Rep Markwayne Mullin,” Jan. 8).
If he can’t see the damage done by the President Donald Trump and his supporters to our country and its institutions, he has no business serving in the U.S. House where he swore an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution.
He should resign immediately so we can elect someone that will do the work of the people, not Trump’s bidding.
Robert Plumlee, Tulsa
Reject Big Tech
Whether you are a supporter of President Donald Trump or one of his more thunderous opponents, what has taken place on Twitter and Facebook over the course of the past few weeks should concern you.
I am not here to point out rights and wrongs by Trump, Republicans or Democrats.
Instead, what should be focused on are the major oversteps taken by the tech giants to silence a man who was president with millions of supporters and the continued backing of a giant portion of a major political party.
Those who show agreement with Trump are being silenced as well, such as with Parler.
As a philosophy major, this is beyond concerning. All involved or wanting to be engaged in political discourse must be heard at this crucial time for our country.
John Stuart Mill was the most prominent English philosopher of the 19th century. His idea of the free marketplace of ideas is possibly the most powerful idea linked to free speech.
It is crucial that this tool of discussion, which can lead to good and understanding, is protected. Reject Big Tech’s clampdown.
Support freedom and equality of speech for all. It is a road necessary to travel down.
Eric Hudkins, Tulsa
Appalling response
On Jan. 6, our Capitol was attacked by a mob of rioters and insurrectionists.
Many Americans are appalled by the images. But, even more of us are appalled at the events and rhetoric leading up to that attack and the role of our elected representatives in misleading their base to further their own political careers and to appease former President Donald Trump supporters.
Our elected representatives knew the truth.
They were in touch with each other and with election officials across the nation. They did not come out and refute the president’s lies.
They encouraged him and pretended there was some merit to his claim that the election was stolen due to fraud, despite the lack of evidence such fraud occurred.
Any elected representatives, law enforcement officers or other public officials who took part in promoting the insurrection should be held accountable.
They should immediately resign and be forever barred from holding any public office.
There can be no healing until and unless all these representatives immediately release statements in support of the legitimate election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
It is OK to be upset your candidate lost, but it is a crime to instigate an armed insurrection to prevent the results from being certified.
Susan Pippin, Tulsa