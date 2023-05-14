Sport washing

On the May 8 front page was a story concerning the LIV Golf tournament at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow this week (“Criticism of LIV Golf is personal for some: ‘The kingdom is not to be trusted‘”). Terry Strada, the widow of Tony Strada, who died in the 9/11 attacks, explained to Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel her concerns about the golf league.

Remembering the 2,977 men, women and children who were murdered on Sept. 11, 2001, brings back sad and awful memories. I watched along with our office personnel, shocked as the vivid images of the Twin Towers came down, and then learned another hijacked airplane had crashed into the Pentagon.

Another plan was on its way to Washington, D.C., until passengers took it down in a Pennsylvanian field. Passenger Todd Beamer was recorded saying, “Let’s roll,” just before they subdued their hijackers, knowing their lives might end.

Of the 19 hijackers, 15 were from Saudi Arabia, and they did this to our innocent citizens. There is mounting evidence officials in the Saudi government funded and supported these attackers. Tell us Americans any other explanation.

Cedar Ridge now has the audacity to host this event in the name of good golf. They should speak to the family members of victims or the descendants of those murdered.

Saudi Arabia, the sponsor and funder of the LIV Golf league, continues to commit despicable human rights violations while they “sport wash” their actions. Those attending this tournament should brush up on their ethics and reconsider. Terry Strada deserves no less.

Bart Younger, Tulsa

Fleeing teachers

As we have seen for many years, Oklahoma teachers are fleeing. We have created a state where teachers cannot make a living wage and are not treated like a vital community necessity.

Teachers are critical for Oklahoma’s children and the upbringing of future generations.

Historically, teachers have fled to others states for better pay. Now they are fleeing due to resistance against being forced to remove books from classrooms or being told what they are and aren’t allowed to teach.

For some students, teachers may be the only safe adult they have to confide in. The relationship between teacher and student is in peril; teachers are being forced not to uphold the dignity of the student or allow for their questions to be answered.

There are many examples of this, including the withholding of historical facts and concepts of race relations. Also, there is a looming threat to limit teachers from using students’ preferred names and pronouns.

The gridlocks being placed upon our teachers must cease. The more we continue to restrict access to educational resources and the ability to discuss and debate topics within schools, the farther we turn from bettering society.

The further we push these students into turning away from those they feel safest around, the more harm and fear we impose.

We have to create a safe learning environment for our future generations, not give them a somber outlook on life.

Whitley Cary, Bixby

Having hope

I refuse to believe I am the only registered voter who is shocked and beyond disappointed in the leading candidates for the 2024 presidential election. Heaven help us.

Must we drag our country through five more years of dissention, division and fossilized politics?

I am 63 and can appreciate that 80-plus-year-old men should not be leading our country. These geriatrics tout tired ideas and polarized, aggressive agendas all orchestrated by the real power players in our country — the lobbyists.

I cannot fathom what we have left my children and grandchildren to deal with. I pray that they are the next “great generation” and abandon the rhetoric and hate spewed at us 24/7 by the electronic media.

I pray that they will deliver leadership not entirely governed by blue or red. They will appreciate that change cannot happen at the click of a mouse and must be a shared responsibility with concessions and cooperation.

We certainly have not taught our younger generations this. They will have to be smarter and more empathetic than what is currently modeled by our senators and congressmen.

It is too late for our generation — witness the likely 2024 presidential nominees (unless, of course, one is in prison and the other in an assisted living facility) on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

I do love this country, and I do have hope. I have to — for our children.

Christopher Sloan, Catoosa

No vouchers

Education has been a major topic of interest in this legislative session, especially bills related to school choice. Oklahoma schools currently rank 42nd in the United States.

The bills proposed in this session have been publicized as ones that would better our schools and increase the opportunity for students to receive quality education.

Despite Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed compromise plan, the push for school vouchers by the Legislature will not create more opportunity or better Oklahoma’s education. These proposed vouchers allocate funding that could be used in the current failing public system that is in need of additional supports.

Private schools and home-schooled students are a small and specific demographic of students.

Lastly, private schools are primarily located in urban areas. This puts even less funding toward the underserved rural school districts. State dollars should remain in the public sector.

The Terrance Group found that 74% of surveyed voters agree that taxpayer dollars should not be used for private school tuition.

If Oklahoma lawmakers choose to implement an “education savings account” program, then those funds should go toward creating a more equitable public-school system that, with additional funds, can provide higher quality education to a wider range of students in all school districts. This could possibly bring Oklahoma out of the bottom rankings for K-12 education.

Grace Clark, Jenks

Russian lessons

Natasha Lance Rogoff’s book, “Muppets in Moscow,” is the story of bringing the Russian version of Sesame Street to television there. This took place in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when Russia and its satellite states were beginning to open up to capitalism and their version of democracy.

Rogoff had the nearly impossible job of producing a version of the beloved children’s show that stayed true to its philosophy of inclusion and openness while reflecting Russian culture and values.

For example, the Russian writers rejected showing a child in a wheelchair playing with other kids, saying, “Why expose children to something depressing like that?”

After enormous struggle, the Russian version of Sesame Street was broadcast and was wildly popular. Then President Vladimir Putin came to power and the show was defunded.

It seems like every day our Oklahoma governor and legislators seek a new way to repress and control the narrative. They strike out at schools, libraries and media — always claiming our children are being “indoctrinated” or “groomed” and that parents should have total control over what their children hear and learn.

But it appears that they believe only some parents should have this control.

Repression does not change reality. Gov. Kevin Stitt now suggests defunding the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA). Where are we headed?

Cindy McDonald, Tulsa

Misleading Americans

There is a new word I’ve seen used a lot recently — misinformation.

The prefix mis- means a failure (misbehave) or improperly or incorrectly (misspell), so misinformation should mean incorrect information. But I think this interpretation is too simple because it implies that the information is incorrect because of a mistake rather than a calculated, purposeful action.

Misinformation has been used to mislead Americans in regards to many serious events.

That includes a seditious insurrection, in which people claimed the presidential election was rigged, despite many investigations and courts showing otherwise. Even gun deaths are explained away by saying firearms are not responsible for mass murders, people are. But you don’t see mass murders committed with slingshots or knives or swords.

It’s time to start calling misinformation what it really is — it’s lies!

Karen Gaddis, Tulsa