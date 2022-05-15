Letters to the editor

Housing crisis

In regard to Tulsa’s housing crisis: For many years, residents and visitors of Tulsa have served as a silent witness to Tulsa’s housing crisis. We see signs of this housing crisis in overrun shelters, in littered metro streets, and in hundreds of families with active housing assistance vouchers who are unable to find a landlord to accept them.

While attempts have been made to push those experiencing housing instability out of sight, this problem has arrived at Tulsa’s doorstep and is knocking.

Large cities around the country have chosen to stop ignoring this problem and to value the life and dignity of a person. By providing accessible, low-barrier shelters and expanding the number of affordable supportive housing units, cities have seen improvements in public health, individual and familial financial stability, and economic growth.

While there are many barriers to accessing affordable housing in Tulsa, Tulsans can act now to support the development of a low-barrier shelter.

Providing a low-barrier shelter is the first step to connecting resources to those in need and has proven results in other large cities in improving public health and reducing instances of housing instability.

The role of Tulsa residents is a simple one: Reach out to your mayor and City Council representatives to let them know that you support the development of a low-barrier shelter and furthermore would like to encourage budgeting for increased accessible, affordable housing.

Alaina Hubert, Owasso

Threat to schools

If on June 28 Ryan Walters, the current state secretary of education, wins the Republican primary for state superintendent, it may be the beginning of the end for public education in Oklahoma.

A former English teacher in McAlester, Walters has only recently achieved his political ambitions. With his help in 2020, a Florida company won a no-bid contract with the state to help disburse $8 million in federal relief funds to families while nearly $10 million went to private school vouchers.

Walters is a strong advocate of school choice and private school vouchers.

Walters has built his base around demanding the removal of critical race theory from our classrooms despite an absence of evidence of CRT being taught nationwide much less statewide.

In his tirades frequently posted online, many filmed from the driver’s seat of his car, Walters often can't control his rage toward the Stillwater school district regarding a policy allowing students to use the bathroom consistent with the gender of which they identify.

Some may feel these are the most crucial issues plaguing education in this state. I must admit our national ranking as 42nd, 44th, and 48th in education, crime and corrections, and health care respectively should outweigh the fearmongering consistently perpetrated by Walters.

If Gov. Kevin Stitt desires to make this a top 10 state, he must reconsider his endorsement of Walters.

Ben Parker, Shawnee

Anti-woman ruling

Based on the leaked information from the Supreme Court on May 2, it appears that the right to safe abortions in Oklahoma will be ending soon.

I’m angry for women who are only seen as vessels for reproduction by many people. I’m angry for victims of rape and/or incest who will have to continually relive their trauma without any options because Oklahoma lawmakers did not included any language in their anti-choice bills for exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

I’m angry that the state of Oklahoma fights so hard for the fetus but continues to offer little or no support once that fetus is born.

I’m angry that many people are more upset that the brief from the Supreme Court was leaked than that people’s lives are about to be fundamentally changed.

In my opinion, this decision is not pro-life — it’s anti-woman. This fall when deciding who you should vote for, please consider candidates who will vote to allow women to make their own health choices.

Jake Scott, Tulsa

Sad situation

I am heartsick, and I am angry. The governor of Oklahoma and the Republican Party have declared that women living in this state do not have equal rights that the men now have.

I am heartsick thinking how many women, especially those who experienced rape or incest, now have no alternative.

I am angry because the bills that have been signed so far require that a woman, even before she knows she is pregnant, must carry it to term. Not only is the woman being punished, but the unwanted child will most likely be subjected to abuse, or worse.

Nowhere in these bills have I seen any mention of penalties against the men involved. Also, no provisions for the many expenses associated with the raising of a child.

The mother would have to find the man, have him take a DNA test to prove he is the father, and then take him to court for a judge to issue a decree in her favor for child support. How many women have the resources to do that?

What a sad situation this has created for women. Please vote in the primaries and in November!

Suzanne Rausch, Tulsa

Huge step forward

On May 6, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill aiming to expand internet coverage to Oklahomans. This bill establishes the Oklahoma Broadband Office, which will be responsible for bring high-speed internet to 95% of the state by 2027.

Now, more than ever, affordable access to high-speed reliable internet for all Oklahomans should be considered a priority. The pandemic has proved what an important asset the internet is, and service is now widely recognized as a necessary utility.

The need for internet became apparent quickly at the start of the pandemic when students needed immediate access for virtual schooling. A lack of stable and consistent internet was a problem in rural and urban Oklahoma alike. New connections will allow access to knowledge and resources previously unfeasible.

Additionally, more and more of our workforce has the option to telework. The ability to connect from all parts of the state allows Oklahoma to attract a more diverse workforce and potentially incentivizes people to make Oklahoma their permanent residence.

Internet access will also fill the gaps in service for all Oklahomans. With the emergence of regular telehealth appointments, areas that once lacked medical and behavioral health services can now help their citizens.

Not only that, but those who would otherwise have difficulty commuting to see a health care professional for any reason can now be served from their homes.

Developing internet accessibility for all should be a top priority for this state. With widespread access, Oklahoma will better serve its citizens physically, emotionally and economically.

Kelly Standfast, Stillwater