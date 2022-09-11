Letters to the editor

Slipping away

In a recent edition of the Tulsa World, there is a very good column from Solomon D. Stevens (“Easy to miss democracy slipping away,” Sept. 1).

He points out the death of democracy is not necessarily the result of a coup or insurrection.

Hitler took over in Germany with the support of just a small group of elitists while the majority of the population sat on their hands. Only a few saw what was happening but were powerless to stop it. Look at the governments in Russia, China and North Korea. Is it possible for our democracy to fall from within?

He closes the article with: “We must not allow the incremental downfall of democracy, orchestrated by behind-the-scenes efforts of democracy’s enemies. This is a time to stand up, be counted and make our voices heard.”

As to not tip his hand, he does not point to either party. This challenges each of us readers to reach our own conclusion as to what is happening in America today.

President Joe Biden is now pushing the American people to believe the MAGA crowd led by former President Donald Trump is “fascist” or “semi-fascist.” Is this true or has he become a fascist?

Stevens closes the penultimate paragraph with the question: “Is the animating spirit behind the government democratic or authoritarian?” Which president was/is democratic or authoritarian, Trump or Biden?

Remember to stand up and be counted. Make our voices heard in November and 2024.

Jack Mullen, Broken Arrow

A major loss

First, thanks for the article about Gov. Kevin Stitt not reappointing Karen Keith to the board of the Oklahoma Historical Society. Otherwise, longtime members of the historical society would have not even dreamed that an organization we supported over many years is at the mercy of this spiteful man.

Keith has been a dedicated Oklahoma public servant and resident all of her life. She began earning honors and accomplishment in high school, always bringing honor to our state.

She has served on the Oklahoma Historical Society board for many years and will be sorely missed. But she is a Democrat, and a respected and successful woman.

That combination particularly distressed Stitt, it seems.

Because the historical society board has lost the hard-working, unselfish and loyal services of Keith, I no longer want to be a part of that organization. I have sent the historical society a letter of condolence and requested that my name be removed from the membership list.

At the age of 91, I want to be in charge of my personal choices and rights, at least those not yet usurped by the “all-powerful.” Hopefully I can still vote. I plan to do just that!

Jean Murray-Hogan, Muskogee

A different game

We’re off to another new season of passionate team competition, and not just on the gridiron.

Reflecting on President Joe Biden’s Philadelphia speech, it is apparent that the political divisiveness is increasing with heated polarity.

Observing from a neutral viewpoint, if that is plausible, we can see Side 1’s inability to hear and digest — much less accept — Side 2’s logical, rational and well-documented realities, while Side 2 is unable to decipher the inarticulate ideologies of Side 1 with any measure of evidentiary support for Side 1’s unsupportable claims.

As Side 1 persists in its attempt to normalize its leadership’s style of lying, cheating and embracing violence, we can know the game, but we still don’t know the rules.

John Mueller, Guthrie

Weighing risks

In high school social studies classes, students learn critical thinking skills; for example, the difference between primary and secondary sources, or fact vs. opinion.

Civic lessons may also include a constitutional lesson in how a bill travels through a legislature to become law.

House Bill 1775 says in part that the State Board of Education prohibits public schools from engaging in race or sex-based discriminatory acts by utilizing methods which result in treating individuals differently on the basis of race or sex or the creation of a hostile environment.

My question is: Would a teacher be allowed to a have a class discussion regarding HB 1775? Could teachers discuss the pros and cons or would they risk the secretary of education asking for their teaching certificates?

Kathy Evanson, Tulsa

Vote for women

The destructive male domination of Oklahoma politics has got to end. Not just for oppressed women, minorities, elderly, sick, the institutionalized, veterans, tribes, educators and, for heaven’s sake our children, but for this state’s future.

Our tax revenue coffers are engorged, but our people are suffering.

It is not hard to understand why Oklahoma is not at the top of any corporate site-selection committee’s list. The only list where we compare is with the bottom states in every category of educating and caring for its citizens.

It is time to sweep out the old and let a good cleaning begin. The women running for office, state and locally, are stellar professionals. They make their male opponents look like The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight (No surprise. No permit or training required in Oklahoma).

Oklahomans might be poor, under-educated, unhealthy and still paid the country’s lowest minimum wage, but they are not stupid. They have been hood-winked long enough. Stitt and his mini-me sidekick Education Secretary Ryan Walters have shown they cannot run the state unless they do it corruptly with sole-sourcing, blank purchase orders, no oversight and stacked boards.

Vote this fall for a new, improved, respected Oklahoma we can all be proud of.

Vote for the women! For the first time there is a better woman candidate than the man for governor, lieutenant governor, auditor, Senate, and House. Give special attention to the crucial position of state superintendent. The female candidates are the only backstop-to-crazy in this state. It can and will get much worse with Stitt and his pals.

Kara Gae Neal, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Kara Gae Neal is the former elected Tulsa County superintendent (1987-1993) and former superintendent at Tulsa Tech, Metro Tech Vocational-Technical Centers in Oklahoma City and Glenpool Public Schools.