Letters to the Editor

BA issues
As a Broken Arrow resident, I regularly contact Tulsa City Council on issues. I always identify that while not their constituent, I spend time and money in Tulsa.
I usually receive a boilerplate reply, which is fine. I understand they see hundreds of emails and acknowledging my effort is reassuring that my thoughts are considered.
As the global pandemic unfolded, I began contacting Broken Arrow city officials. My first email went to city management and the council.
I stated I was ashamed of Broken Arrow saying “Come party in BA” while Tulsa was shuttering.
I received two replies, each rooted in personal rights, neither grasping the gravity of the situation. One was dismissive, and the other challenged my tone.
This summer, I reached out to beg for a mask mandate. I provided facts and cited reasons. I received one reply stating we would never see eye-to-eye, as their facts disproved mine, but thanking me for my input.
After an ugly City Council meeting recently, a councilor sent a lengthy email in the middle of the night, claiming she found my earlier email and communication from others from months earlier.
The councilor’s 1,452-word response was crammed with false and outdated ideas and taunted the reader for continuing to read. This councilor’s months-late response to her constituents was an unprofessional and defensive justification of her irrational beliefs.
What kind of representation is this? Broken Arrow citizens deserve better from their city councilors.
Laurie Biby, Broken Arrow
Offended
As a practicing physician and an Christian, I would like to voice my displeasure at the political cartoon published on Dec. 13.
The depiction of the star of Bethlehem as a vaccine syringe and the three wise men seeking out Jesus as Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca is insensitive and offensive on multiple levels.
This image not only co-ops and trivializes one of Christianity‘s holiest events but also sends the message that we should now worship at the altar of medicine in exclusion of anything else.
As a practicing physician, I know that science and medicine are important but are by no means infallible, omnipotent or omniscient.
Science is always changing, being proven and disproven time and time again.
The continuation of this false narrative that science is incorruptible and pure is misguided. I doubt that this newspaper would print a similar cartoon depicting vaccine syringes filling the menorah or some other anti-Muslim imagery.
In an era where every group and idea is held up as sacrosanct, when did it become acceptable to be anti-Christian?
Andrew Revelis, M.D., Bixby
Remember oath
Besides the fact Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter thinks it is in his job description to tell other states how to hold their elections, Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin seem to have forgotten the oath that they took to accept their positions.
The U.S. House of Representatives oath reads in part: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic....”
All evidence that President Donald Trump’s loss was caused by fraud is only hearsay; no actual evidence has been presented in any court.
I think that it is time for all presentations that undermine our democratic form of government to stop, now.
Frank Graves, Tulsa
Bad for country
In response to a recent letter pertaining to what President Donald Trump has done for the country, yes he has done so much (“Media to blame for Trump leaving office,” Dec. 11).
Sadly to say, what he has done is not good for the country.
He had no response to the COVID-19 pandemic, complete denial. We know there was a contingency plan that another president had in place.
Also, he has divided this nation beyond repair, and it will stay that way at least for decades.
He did more for this nation than any of the three previous presidents as a chronic untruth teller. He made the phrase, “How do you know if a politician is lying? His lips are moving” come true.
And I would be willing to bet he has been on the golf course more than the previous presidents, combined.
Yes, he done so much more!
Eric Johnson, Tulsa
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!