Letters to the Editor

What kind of representation is this? Broken Arrow citizens deserve better from their city councilors.

Laurie Biby, Broken Arrow

Offended

As a practicing physician and an Christian, I would like to voice my displeasure at the political cartoon published on Dec. 13.

The depiction of the star of Bethlehem as a vaccine syringe and the three wise men seeking out Jesus as Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca is insensitive and offensive on multiple levels.

This image not only co-ops and trivializes one of Christianity‘s holiest events but also sends the message that we should now worship at the altar of medicine in exclusion of anything else.

As a practicing physician, I know that science and medicine are important but are by no means infallible, omnipotent or omniscient.

Science is always changing, being proven and disproven time and time again.

The continuation of this false narrative that science is incorruptible and pure is misguided. I doubt that this newspaper would print a similar cartoon depicting vaccine syringes filling the menorah or some other anti-Muslim imagery.