Letters to the Editor

Who’s to blame?
The letter “Putting party above country can’t be forgotten,” (June 7) begins with the noble ideals of reasoning together and putting truth before party.
Then, it immediately violates those ideals by claiming the high road for an investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
The letter states “…not investigating the willingness of others to circumvent democracy … defies reality.” Well, whatever it does, it works both ways.
I suspect those pushing for this superfluous investigation fought with all their might to avoid investigating the election fraud charges.
I don’t think the election was stolen, but there were serious charges of abuse that seemed to have warranted a thorough investigation — an investigation that was denied by Democrats putting party above country.
The failure of Democrats to investigate these claims is what caused the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
“Putting party above country” is not the way to protect democracy.
At this moment audits are finally being carried out in Arizona and Georgia.
Democrats have fought against these audits and have laid the groundwork to discredit any negative findings. This sounds like the circumventing of democracy.
If these same audits had been performed in November and December, there would have been no assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Those professing lofty principles should be fastidious in applying those principles.
Kellen Buckles, Tulsa
Hillcrest South
After 90 years and several trips to hospitals, I must say the staff at Hillcrest Hospital South gave me the finest treatment I have ever received.
Whenever I needed something, they took care of it or found the person who could.
With so many smiling faces (all under masks), it would be hard to thank them all.
All I can say is remember the flowers, just a small thanks to as many as I could.
Bill Payne, Broken Arrow
Finding compassion
As I was shopping recently, I became ill.
Standing in line to pay for my selections, holding onto a merchandise rack for support, apparently on the verge of collapse, two women saw that I was in distress and came to my aid.
They provided a place for me to sit when a third woman, an employee, came to help, bringing a bottle of cold water.
I needed the water because I had become dehydrated.
They stayed with me until I felt better and refusing to allow me to drive myself home.
The employee checked out my purchases and helped me to my car. Another of those three drove me home while the other followed us to take the driver back to the store.
These three compassionate women interrupted their day and sacrificed their time to come to the aid of a stranger in need.
What a wonderful world this would be if all of us had the concern and love in our hearts for all others as these lovely women had for me. I have a grateful heart.
Barbara Fletcher, Broken Arrow
Editor’s Note: Investigations of voter fraud are largely carried out by local and state officials. At least 96 politically diverse judges have rejected at least one post-election lawsuit, according to the Washington Post.
Former Attorney General William Barr instructed Justice Department prosecutors to investigate voter fraud claims, stating on Dec. 1 that it had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”