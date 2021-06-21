Letters to the Editor

They provided a place for me to sit when a third woman, an employee, came to help, bringing a bottle of cold water.

I needed the water because I had become dehydrated.

They stayed with me until I felt better and refusing to allow me to drive myself home.

The employee checked out my purchases and helped me to my car. Another of those three drove me home while the other followed us to take the driver back to the store.

These three compassionate women interrupted their day and sacrificed their time to come to the aid of a stranger in need.

What a wonderful world this would be if all of us had the concern and love in our hearts for all others as these lovely women had for me. I have a grateful heart.

Barbara Fletcher, Broken Arrow

Editor’s Note: Investigations of voter fraud are largely carried out by local and state officials . At least 96 politically diverse judges have rejected at least one post-election lawsuit, according to the Washington Post. Former Attorney General William Barr instructed Justice Department prosecutors to investigate voter fraud claims, stating on Dec. 1 that it had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”