Letters to the Editor

Nuclear danger
In times of intense uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, it is still worth acknowledging the single biggest threat to humanity — nuclear weapons.
Despite the global desire for peace and healing, there are an estimated 13,100 nuclear weapons in the world, approximately 91% owned by Russia and the U.S.
Just one detonation of a nuclear weapon would be a catastrophic environmental disaster.
As the only country to have used nuclear weapons in warfare, the U.S. has a moral responsibility to promote nuclear disarmament.
Instead, the U.S. government plans to spend $1.7 trillion over the next three decades to replace its nuclear arsenal, provoking other nuclear-armed states to do the same.
However, there is still time and opportunity for citizens of this nation to take action.
Earlier this year, the No First Use Act was reintroduced to Congress.
This policy would prohibit the U.S. from being the first to launch a nuclear weapon against another nation, either as a first strike or in response to a non-nuclear attack.
Adopting a no-first-use policy would significantly reduce the risk of nuclear war and give citizens a moral conscience in the face of a society that often promotes unethical political decisions.
Please consider writing to Rep. Kevin Hern and Sens. James Inhofe and James Lankford in support of the No First Use Act.
Olivia Barnum, Tulsa
Hydrogen danger
The Associated Press story published Aug. 14 about using hydrogen as a transportation fuel completely ignores the hydrogen storage problem (“Hydrogen-powered vehicles: A realistic path to clean energy?”).
Hydrogen is a very light gas at room temperature and pressure, with very low energy density.
To give any range to a vehicle, it has to be compressed to very high pressures on the order of 5,000 to 10,000 pounds per square inch.
Alternatively, it must be reduced to cryogenic temperature, well below liquid nitrogen temperatures.
Either high pressure storage or cryogenic storage pose substantial risks to the public that far exceed the risks of gasoline or diesel fuel.
I agree with the writers who stated that water vapor, the effluent of hydrogen fuel cells, is harmless.
However, hysterical fear of climate change due to anthropogenic greenhouse gases is the only justification for expensive technology like fuel cells.
Anyone fearful of greenhouse gases should be aware that water vapor is the most powerful greenhouse gas, much more potent than carbon dioxide, methane or nitrogen oxides.
Dale McIntyre, Bartlesville
Failed policy
How far has our country fallen when the leadership of the Taliban is smarter and more effective than our current U.S. leadership.
Out of spite and hatred, this administration has reversed any and all policies instituted under President Donald Trump no matter how effective they were.
Now, when the new policies fail, they just blame Trump with the full support of the mainstream media.
We’ve been lied to so much that we are numb to it. The fiasco of our southern border is obviously part of the plan to control future elections when combined with easing controls on voter registration.
They might as well erect large tents at border crossing sites so the first thing immigrants crossing illegally see is “Welcome Democrats. Sign up here!”
Steven Lloyd, Tulsa
Competitive OU
No doubt the move to the SEC by the University of Oklahoma has a lot to do with money.
OU can and has made it to the playoffs easier in the Big 12. But I don’t believe OU would go to the SEC and have losing seasons just for the money.
It will go to the SEC to beat every team and win the conference because it likes better competition. OU has always scheduled top-tier, well-known programs.
Beat an awful lot of ‘em, too!
Scott Hemperley, Pryor