Letters to the Editor

Sue landlords
The nearly 100 residents of Vista Shadow Mountain apartments were first threatened with having their water service cut off because the owner failed to pay the bill.
Then, the Fire Marshall determined that the apartments were in such poor shape as to be uninhabitable.
All the remaining tenants were faced with having to move out and find new places to live.
The costs of moving these tenants and their possessions has fallen on private and nonprofit funds and City Federal Emergency Rental Funds.
What about making the owner of the apartments pay these costs?
It is entirely the out-of-state owner’s fault these apartments are in such dangerous disrepair.
The current Oklahoma Landlord-Tenant Act provides no genuine remedy for a tenant whose landlord fails to keep the rental in habitable condition.
The tenant’s only remedy, after notifying the landlord, is to move out, with all expenses of such a move falling entirely on the tenant.
Owners of these large complexes know this and can allow the property to deteriorate to an uninhabitable condition with no danger of financial penalty.
Maybe the City Attorney ought to consider a lawsuit against the owner for public nuisance as the Oklahoma Attorney General did against the opioid manufactures.
Laura Frossard, Tulsa
Good move
Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 is the best thing that has ever happened to sports in the state of Oklahoma.
The Sooners are now going to be in the undisputed best conference in college football. They will have an easier path to a championship because of the SEC’s reputation.
SEC teams don’t even have to win the conference to win a national title. It’s a natural fit and wonderful for the school and OU fans.
Oklahoma State will likely get scooped up by the Pac-12 or Big Ten. Those conferences offer name teams and an easier path to a conference championship.
Getting out of OU’s shadow to compete in the Pac-12 South or Big Ten West for a Rose Bowl bid would be refreshing for Oklahoma State.
It will probably lead to more championship banners for the school. That means a better Bedlam rivalry, which is better for the entire state.
Let’s not forget Tulsa. The AAC is about to get a few former Big 12 schools.
Name programs coming to Tulsa to play the Golden Hurricanes will be huge for that program and the entire city.
Chris Swanson, Tulsa
Sobbing clerk
I just returned from a trip to our local CVS Pharmacy.
When I was in line to check out, the man in front of me bellowed, “Is there anyone here to take my money?”
The poor checkout girl came running from around the corner where she had been helping someone else.
The man then fussed at her because he could not read the total on the screen.
When she asked if he needed a bag, he yelled, “No, save it for this crap store’s bottom line.”
I was shocked and appalled at this man’s behavior. I told the young clerk that I was sorry she had to endure his meanness.
She was sobbing and so upset.
What is wrong with people who feel so entitled to have instant service and feel the need to demean and hurt a young, working person?
No wonder there are “Help wanted” signs everywhere.
Who would want to work and be yelled at multiple times a day?
Shame on you, Mr. Well-Dressed Older Man who verbally attacked this poor girl.
I hope he is not this way to every person who works for him.
His behavior made me want to double down on being nice to everyone who is working in a service job.
Barbara Turner, Tulsa
New enemy
I just don’t get it. A year ago many Americans were on their knees praying for a vaccine to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Six months ago when the injections became available to those over 65, I almost had to drive 2½ hours to get my second shot. Instead, I was able to get both by driving an hour from my Tulsa home.
Now, in mid-July, medical experts are decrying the refusal of 50% of our populace to get vaccinated.
This is despite the fact that vaccines are free and readily available to all who are 12 years of age and older.
A year ago, we were hoping to reach a herd immunity of 70% to 80%. That is unlikely now for two reasons.
First, the 50% vaccination rate. Second, a more contagious virus will have a higher herd immunity threshold.
The new delta variant is far more contagious than the virus in 2020.
Worse yet, because viruses mutate, it is important to shut them down before they get out of hand.
In order to mutate, a virus has to have a host.
Limiting the number of hosts reduces the total amount of virus replication and therefore reduces the chances that the virus can improve or adapt.
I can see a day in the near future when the vaccinations half of us have already undergone will be useless with the evolving variants.
Like Walt Kelly’s character Pogo once said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
John Harlan, Tulsa
Illegal vehicles
A couple of years ago, a new law was passed to allow the government to utilize a scanner that reads vehicle license plates.
This scanner would give information to determine if the vehicle was insured. The intention was to enforce the law requiring all operating vehicles to be insured.
What is the status of this law?
I see vehicles everywhere with expired paper tags and many without any license tags. Are all of these people driving without insurance?
Uninsured vehicles are not allowed or qualified to be on public streets. They are a danger to law abiding citizens who strive to abide by the law and should be prosecuted for their violations.
They are just as dangerous as a speeding vehicle or a careless driving vehicle.
Operating a vehicle on public streets is a privilege not a right.
Dennis Sadler, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Since 2018, the state’s Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program has deployed camera units across the state, taking photographs of license plates and comparing them to a the Oklahoma Insurance Verification System. Those found not to have valid liability insurance can either obtain insurance and pay a $174 fee to the state or face prosecution.