Letters to the Editor

True reform
I’m writing in response to the April 14 op/ed opposing an Oklahoma legislative resolution (SJR 23) “asking Congress for a Constitutional Convention for proposing amendments.” (“A national constitutional convention is a real threat and a really bad idea”).
The piece concludes that any convention called through states’ requests would be “very dangerous to our democracy and way of life.”
But Article V of the Constitution provides for state-requested conventions because the Founders knew that there would be times when Congress was unable or unwilling to propose critically needed reforms.
The Philadelphia Convention itself occurred because Congress was hopelessly deadlocked and totally unable to reform the failed Articles of Confederation.
As to the claim that any new convention must be a “runaway” convention and therefore dangerous unless we were “lucky,” George Washington, James Madison and others who drafted the 1787 Constitution would reject it.
In Philadelphia, they had successfully practiced the art of the possible, reaching a series of pragmatic compromises through a grand bargain in order to propose essential changes to strengthen the national government while avoiding reforms public opinion would not accept.
The same political safeguards would limit proposals by any convention held today.
A new convention would have no authority whatsoever unless its work received supermajority ratification.
I support Senate Joint Resolution 23 sponsors’ efforts seeking a new convention despite the fact that if I were later a delegate, I would quite probably oppose many, perhaps even all, of their specific proposals.
In reality, a new convention is the only viable path to true political reform in America today.
George Van Cleve, Denver
Tulsa masks
The draconian city of Tulsa mandate issued last year was much more than a mask mandate and included rules that resulted in many small businesses having to close.
City Councilor Kara Joy McKee thinks that what is needed includes “a certain number of something” that would trigger the mask mandate going back into effect to save time and work the next time it is needed.
I would think any future mandate would be thoroughly and prayerfully considered by the entire City Council considering the potential downside to small-business owners.
Would banks want to lend to new small businesses knowing that an automatic process lurks out there that could trigger the loss of that business?
I would expect a council to more accountable to the voters than to hide behind a trigger of “a number or something.”
Ray Pullmann, Broken Arrow
AR-15 uses
A lot of people are confused about the AR-15. AR does not stand for assault rifle.
It stands for ArmaLite Rifle, the original manufacturer of the AR-15.
The AR-15 was renamed the M-16 by Colt during the Vietnam War. The M-16 was a full automatic rifle.
The civilian concept, the AR-15, is semi-automatic, meaning you have to pull the trigger each time you fire the weapon.
Some people use the AR-15 for hunting. A lot of the states limit a person to a five-round magazine.
Most people use the AR-15 for protection. Years ago, people were worried about the individual person causing a threat.
Today, with the border situation and unfriendly countries, the threat now turns to several individuals.
Now, a person needs a 30-round clip, not a single-shot weapon. The phrase “assault weapon” covers a lot of area.
A rock, stick, hands, bow and arrow, knives and others were once used in wars and battles for assault weapons.
A lot of people use the AR-15 for target and recreational use.
For me, if my family comes under attack by several individuals, I want a weapon that shoots 30 rounds, not just one before reloading.
The AR-15 is responsible for less than 5% of deaths by a weapon. Most are caused by handguns and knives.
James Hayes, Glenpool
Editor’s Note: George Van Cleve is a dean’s visiting scholar at Georgetown University Law Center specializing in constitutional history and law. He has published three books including “Making a New American Constitution” released last year.