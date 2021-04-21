Letters to the Editor

The same political safeguards would limit proposals by any convention held today.

A new convention would have no authority whatsoever unless its work received supermajority ratification.

I support Senate Joint Resolution 23 sponsors’ efforts seeking a new convention despite the fact that if I were later a delegate, I would quite probably oppose many, perhaps even all, of their specific proposals.

In reality, a new convention is the only viable path to true political reform in America today.

George Van Cleve, Denver

Tulsa masks

The draconian city of Tulsa mandate issued last year was much more than a mask mandate and included rules that resulted in many small businesses having to close.

City Councilor Kara Joy McKee thinks that what is needed includes “a certain number of something” that would trigger the mask mandate going back into effect to save time and work the next time it is needed.

I would think any future mandate would be thoroughly and prayerfully considered by the entire City Council considering the potential downside to small-business owners.