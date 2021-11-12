Letters to the editor

After Cain killed Abel, God challenged him: “What have you done? Your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground.”

Oklahoma, what is it that we are about to do?

Vivian Saxon, Tulsa

Pro-life?

Well I’m flummoxed. Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Attorney General John O’Connor claim to be pro-life. Someone please tell me why they filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and OSHA for trying to save lives? Are they now pro-suicide?

Or do they want to spend the 10 million tax dollars allocated by the state Legislature last session to benefit the coffers of the Attorney General’s Office and his out-of-state crony lawyers?

Please tell me why Sen. Jim Inhofe doesn’t want the military to vaccinate soldiers. This has always been mandatory when one joins the military. They get shots all the time. Someone please tell me what this mess is about.

Frances Redding, Tulsa

Practice self-care

What is self-care and why is it so important? Within the last two years, it has been evident that during this pandemic, self-care is needed now, more than ever.