Letters to the editor

Listen to Parole Board
If Gov. Kevin Stitt fails to take the advice of his own appointees, a member of our community will be dead by the time we gather around our Thanksgiving tables.
Julius Jones has been incarcerated for nearly 20 years. He is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 18. There is significant doubt concerning his guilt. Oklahoma has a long, uniquely twisted history of executing its own citizens, typified by the botched execution of John Grant in McAlester earlier this month.
During Grant’s execution, onlookers watched as a fellow human being convulsed, vomited and heaved for 12 minutes in the name of “justice.” The existence of the death penalty is an embarrassment for our country, and Oklahoma’s fealty to it should shame every citizen who loves their nation and their neighbor.
In determining the fate of Jones, Oklahoma has an opportunity. With a single stroke of his pen, Stitt could save a man’s life and lead the country out of the barbaric practice of murdering its own citizens. He has the opportunity to make Oklahoma a model of true justice by extending mercy.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 for him to do just that. I urge Stitt to take the advice of his appointees and draw on our shared Christian faith in offering mercy to his brother in Christ.
After Cain killed Abel, God challenged him: “What have you done? Your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground.”
Oklahoma, what is it that we are about to do?
Vivian Saxon, Tulsa
Pro-life?
Well I’m flummoxed. Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Attorney General John O’Connor claim to be pro-life. Someone please tell me why they filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and OSHA for trying to save lives? Are they now pro-suicide?
Or do they want to spend the 10 million tax dollars allocated by the state Legislature last session to benefit the coffers of the Attorney General’s Office and his out-of-state crony lawyers?
Please tell me why Sen. Jim Inhofe doesn’t want the military to vaccinate soldiers. This has always been mandatory when one joins the military. They get shots all the time. Someone please tell me what this mess is about.
Frances Redding, Tulsa
Practice self-care
What is self-care and why is it so important? Within the last two years, it has been evident that during this pandemic, self-care is needed now, more than ever.
As humans, our initial response is always to help someone before we take care of ourselves. However, if our cup is empty how can we share anything from it with others? We cannot give more of ourselves if there is not anything left to give.
Most people don’t know what self-care is. Self-care can be anything that creates positivity and restores you. Maybe you like to exercise to clear your mind, or watch TV to relax. Time connecting with family and friends and taking in those moments can help some refill their cup.
For others, self-care can be creating a clean environment that further helps them have a clean and refreshed mind. Some do this by cleaning, others do this by enjoying hot baths. Lastly, deep breathing has been proven to reduce anxiousness and levels of stress.
When we don’t take care of ourselves, we suffer mentally and physically. So why aren’t more companies giving mental health days? Without time off, people will continue to work until their health fails them or they have moral injury.
People who have time for self-care feel better mentally and are much more productive, which in return helps the company they are working for.
So here’s the question: Do you self-care?
Bailey Upton, Warner
Children need homes
There are roughly 8,500 children in foster care across the state of Oklahoma. Of those 8,500 children, an estimated 1,800 are Native American children.
More specifically, there are nearly 300 Muscogee Nation children in the foster care system. The Muscogee Nation Certification, Placement, Recruitment, and Training Program has nearly 45 foster and adoptive homes; 300 Muscogee children to 45 foster and adoptive homes is a huge disparity.
There is a desperate need for foster and adoptive homes for not only Muscogee Nation children but all 8,500 children in foster care across Oklahoma.
Please consider opening your heart and home to a child in need of temporary to permanent placement. Contact the Muscogee Nation Children and Family Services Administration, a local tribal child welfare program or the Oklahoma Department of Human Services for more information.
Michelle Bender, Morris