Letters to the Editor

Be a patriot
The term patriot has been slurred around and around in recent weeks.
Patriotism is about securing the nation from outsiders eager to overrun us, whether they’re here illegally or foreign powers threatening us with aggression. Add to that homegrown violent terrorists spewing hate.
Another meaning to patriotism is an important one. It’s joining together for the common good: contributing to charity, volunteering time and effort for electing political candidates, paying our fair share of taxes so our community and nation has enough resources to meet our needs, preserving and protecting our system of government.
The second meaning of patriotism recognizes our responsibilities to one another as citizens of a society.
It requires teamwork, tolerance and selflessness.
To not practice the second form of patriotism is shouting at each other rather than coming together: conservative versus liberals, Democrats versus Republicans, native-born versus foreign-born, non-unionized versus unionized and religious versus secular.
True patriots don’t hate the U.S. government; they’re proud of it.
Generations of Americans have risked their lives to preserve it. They may not agree or like everything it does, and they justifiably worry when special interests gain too much power over it.
But true patriots work to improve the U.S. government, not rip it apart. True patriotism means paying fair taxes for all our needs.
It’s about coming together for our common good to secure our society not our nation‘s borders.
Pat Bruner, Tulsa
Replacing revenue
As a taxpayer and homeowner, I am concerned about the sweeping tax cuts proposed by House Speaker Charles McCall.
The coffers are full right now, which is catnip to politicians who can’t wait to spend the money.
Isn’t this the same guy who wants to engrave every state building with “In God We Trust”? ("House Republicans push forward with 'In God We Trust' for all state buildings," March 2).
Since corporations will be off the hook for income tax and we will all see a paltry decrease in individual income tax, where will the necessary revenue come from?
Increase in sales tax, tax on groceries, goods and services, increased property taxes? What about social programs for hunger, drug abuse and homelessness?
Isn’t there enough corporate greed to go around?
Perhaps corporations would come to Oklahoma if our citizens were more highly valued, education valued, less gun violence and incarceration, pay equality and reproductive freedom for women and fewer hungry and homeless people on our streets.
Also, maybe having a government that puts a priority on ending the pandemic, instead of opening up the state when less than half the population has been vaccinated.
And by the way, who pays for all the illogical, unrealistic legislation clogging our courts? These bills are evidently run through so quickly in hopes that the taxpayers won’t notice.
Trust in God is not our problem. Trust in politicians? Not so much.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Editor's note: While Speaker of the House Charles McCall has proposed lowering the effective tax rate on corporations and personal income, he has not proposed tax increases in any other areas. He argues that the tax cuts would spur the economy and produce more tax revenue.
Needing cursive
As a senior senior citizen today, I usually communicate via computer which means that the typing class I took in 7th grade at Grover Cleveland Junior High School has paid off.
But, I have grandkids who are ages 15, 16 and 21 who may have been born with the ability to type since they can whiz through their laptops, phones and who knows what else at warp speed.
But, unlike their Grandpa, they have no clue when it comes to writing or reading cursive handwriting.
The education system nowadays has no use for handwriting. It is not taught to our youngsters in grade school. Other than learning how to sign their names, they believe there is no reason to learn how to write the way our forbearers did for years and years.
If this is the case, how will they discover the joy of reading the historic and sometimes just silly things their ancestors put down on paper, since those folks didn’t communicate in writing the same way we were all taught in kindergarten.
Someone else, maybe with their own agenda, will translate it into a print form which may or may not be accurate.
So, I do know if I want to convey a secret message to Grandma, I just write it in cursive — problem solved.
John Fenrich, Owasso