Letters to the Editor

But, I have grandkids who are ages 15, 16 and 21 who may have been born with the ability to type since they can whiz through their laptops, phones and who knows what else at warp speed.

But, unlike their Grandpa, they have no clue when it comes to writing or reading cursive handwriting.

The education system nowadays has no use for handwriting. It is not taught to our youngsters in grade school. Other than learning how to sign their names, they believe there is no reason to learn how to write the way our forbearers did for years and years.

If this is the case, how will they discover the joy of reading the historic and sometimes just silly things their ancestors put down on paper, since those folks didn’t communicate in writing the same way we were all taught in kindergarten.

Someone else, maybe with their own agenda, will translate it into a print form which may or may not be accurate.

So, I do know if I want to convey a secret message to Grandma, I just write it in cursive — problem solved.

John Fenrich, Owasso