Letters to the Editor

Small sacrifices
I just finished watching “Saving Private Ryan,” and words cannot express the shame and remorse that I feel given the current political division in the U.S.
What would the World War II heroes who gave their lives say to those cowards who refuse to make the sacrifice of being vaccinated or wearing a mask?
What would they say to those continuing to perpetuate the big lie that a free and fair presidential election was stolen?
Shame on the fake media outlets that broadcast trash in the name and remembrance of the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives when our democracy was being threatened by the powers overseas.
Today our democracy is being threatened from within by the American citizens who refuse to make small sacrifices that would end this pandemic.
Many of these same citizens seek to take away the voting rights of their fellow citizens to maintain their minority grip on power.
Worst of all, they look to President Donald Trump for leadership.
In the memory of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America from all enemies, both foreign and domestic, when will this insanity end?
George Paganis, Tulsa
Unfriendly skies
I am a frequent customer of American Airlines, with lifetime priority status. Lately, they have challenged my loyalty.
Recently, my wife returned on a flight from New York. Without weather, warning or reason, her connecting flight to Tulsa from Dallas was canceled.
She was automatically rebooked for a later flight … two days later. Calling reservations was futile, with a four-hour hold time.
Her solution was to Uber to Love Field and book (at significant expense) a flight on Southwest Airlines.
In order to receive her luggage, she had to cancel the remaining portion of her ticket. But doing so negates eligibility for any refund. It’s a convenient Catch-22 for the airlines.
The travel industry experienced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic. But now, with a resurgence of people flying, it’s the passengers who are suffering.
The airlines claim they weren’t prepared to handle the influx of travelers. Yet we all know that air travel requires advance reservations. They knew.
They should welcome the resurgence and be prepared for it.
Over the past several weeks, American has canceled hundreds of flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and helpless.
Meetings missed, deals lost and vacations ruined. No wonder there have been over 3,000 incidents of unruly passenger behavior this year.
We are masked, manipulated and mad.
American Airlines is Tulsa’s largest employer. Its success is vital to our economy.
But as one of many travelers with a horrible travel experience, they will have to improve customer service to earn my continued support.
Marc Milsten, Tulsa
No incentive
As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and hospitals are filling up, some politicians and businesses are acting like the worst is over.
Meanwhile, Republicans continue to blame the Democrats and vice versa.
The anti-vaxxers are like petulant children who kick and scream at the doctor’s office until they are given a lollipop.
An adult should not have to be given an incentive to vaccinate against a virus that has killed or incapacitated millions and continues to bankrupt individuals, businesses and governments around the world.
Vaccination against COVID-19 should not be a political issue or partisan issue, and shame on the politicians who attempt to introduce legislation against personal protection and vaccination for health care workers and businesses.
They should have to sit at the bedside of a dying patient and pay the medical bills.
Any health care worker who doesn’t see the wisdom or rationale for vaccinating is probably in the wrong profession.
For most people, their actions are a matter of priority. “What’s in it for me?” is the life motto for many. I guarantee that if the vaccination clinics offered a THC edible or a glass of wine, the lines would be around the block.
Sadly, as schools are ready to reopen for the fall semester, we are slowly creeping back to our situations of a year ago.
Health-wise, psychologically or economically, none of us can afford that.
Pam Pope, Tulsa