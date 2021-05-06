Letters to the Editor:

Then when normal citizens complain about the dire situation, it’s simply disregarded as hate speech, and the culprits make comments to “get with the times.”

It’s as if cultural trends are some force of nature that’s outside of human control.

Andrew Dennehy, Hominy

State ugliness

The last four years have put Oklahoma’s ugliness on full display.

Conservative Oklahomans would rather see their neighbors die than be inconvenienced by masks or social distancing or vaccines. They would rather vote for a known liar and con artist to “own the libs” than pursue a course of action that would benefit them.

They would rather support lesser gun restrictions and persecute minorities than repair our crumbling infrastructure and educate our children.

It seems that they would rather hurt anyone and destroy anything than admit that their views are wrong.

Sadly, not much has changed.

I frequently see people lamenting how Oklahoma used to be a better place, and I wonder what state they’re talking about.