Letters to the Editor:

Energy limits
It was good to read Oklahoma is getting more wind power (“New PSO wind farm begins operation,” April 18), but it could end up being too much of a good thing.
If you remember during the February cold temperatures, Oklahoma experienced rolling blackouts, which is not something I ever recall happening previously.
According to the Southwest Power Pool website, on Feb. 17 at 2:10 p.m. wind generation was providing 1.9911% of the total generation for the entire multi-state footprint while coal and natural gas were providing 84% of the critically needed grid generation.
Wind and solar are intermittent power resources and only work when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining.
Wind and solar have been around a long time, but we have never had to depend on their generation. With the retirement of substantial coal assets and natural gas in competition with homeowners heating their houses, that will soon change.
Add thousands of electric cars to the grid, it could get very interesting.
I know battery storage is a common response to the intermittency of wind and solar, but it is a long way out, expensive and not exactly an earth-friendly product.
Also, who wants to come home from work to check on whether their home power plant is up and working?
We are quickly changing energy policy without a suitable replacement technology to back it up.
If utilities could have supplied power reliably using wind and solar generation as the main components, they would have done so years ago.
Robert M. Smith, VinitaCausing chaos
Imagine a group of siblings sharing a house together. One brother is a prankster who deliberately sets the thermostat to either blazing hot or freezing cold.
Yet, when the other people complain about the lousy atmosphere of the house, he simply plays dumb and attempts to shift the blame back on his accusers.
Now imagine a small network of radicals infiltrating the major institutions of the entire country.
They use the media to pervert social traditions and succeed in turning the fabric of society completely upside down.
Yet, the individuals responsible for such chaos pretend not to notice and act as though nothing has changed.
Then when normal citizens complain about the dire situation, it’s simply disregarded as hate speech, and the culprits make comments to “get with the times.”
It’s as if cultural trends are some force of nature that’s outside of human control.
Andrew Dennehy, Hominy
State ugliness
The last four years have put Oklahoma’s ugliness on full display.
Conservative Oklahomans would rather see their neighbors die than be inconvenienced by masks or social distancing or vaccines. They would rather vote for a known liar and con artist to “own the libs” than pursue a course of action that would benefit them.
They would rather support lesser gun restrictions and persecute minorities than repair our crumbling infrastructure and educate our children.
It seems that they would rather hurt anyone and destroy anything than admit that their views are wrong.
Sadly, not much has changed.
I frequently see people lamenting how Oklahoma used to be a better place, and I wonder what state they’re talking about.
I’ve seen this ugliness my whole life: an unending desire by the so-called Moral Majority to force people to conform to a perverse view of Christianity, to hand the keys of government over to the greediest and least-qualified, to oppress anyone who is different.
That’s the spirit of Oklahoma that I’ve known my whole life. It’s just become more openly vulgar and willfully ignorant.
People talk about having pride in our state, but what is there to be proud of?
These conservatives have doubled down over and over on a culture and course of action that will inevitably lead our state directly to the bottom, with no sign that they plan to change anything for the better.
And when that course leads them to suffer, they blame anyone not like them.
Where’s the pride in that?
Adam Wilson-Selby, Tulsa