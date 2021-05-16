Letters to the Editor

Censorship
Ryan Walters, Oklahoma's secretary of education, recently wrote that we shouldn’t be concerned about the passage of House Bill 1775 ("Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says we must teach history without prejudicing the future," May 11).
He explained the limited nature of the bill, and how it merely bars students from being “instructed by their teachers that one race is inherently superior to another race,” or that “they are ‘oppressors’ because of their race or sex.”
A history teacher himself, he relates that “teachers may not mandate as part of a course that a student should feel discomfort or guilt because of a student’s race or sex.”
What he doesn’t explain is why the bill is necessary.
In the Legislature, supporters cited vague examples of college classes where students “were made to feel guilty.”
They railed against “critical race theory,” without demonstrating where it can be found within the Oklahoma Academic Standards.
Their bill turns what might be a human resources issue into a state law affecting all K-12 public schools and higher education.
Claiming that "Marxist" teachers are somehow indoctrinating our kids, it imposes censorship — let’s call it what it is — on our professional teaching corps.
Next year, you’ll begin to see nasty hit-piece mailers stating "so-and-so voted against racial equality in our schools."
It may be hogwash, but that’s the real purpose of this legislation.
It uses the high school civics teacher as a straw man for a fear-based agenda to win elections. That’s unfortunate.
Any history teacher can tell you what happens when a climate of fear and censorship is encouraged.
John Waldron, Tulsa
Editor's Note: John Waldron represents House District 77 and has more than 20 years experience as a public school teacher, earning honors from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, University of Tulsa and as Tulsa Public Schools teacher of the year.
Reduce suicides
Suicide prevention is important to me and has been a theme throughout my whole life.
On Oct. 23, 2017, my husband, Keith Jones, jumped off a bridge onto the Creek Turnpike, ending his life. Then, on Jan. 22, 2020, my boyfriend, Jason Campbell, shot himself in the head in front of me.
I have also lost two cousins, a second cousin and a grandfather to suicide.
Though I don't feel suicide can be eradicated, we can do what we can to prevent it from happening so often.
This is Mental Health Month, and we need to urge public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care. For collective change, support #MentalHealth4All.
Individuals in crisis can call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This provides free, 24/7 confidential support.
Soon, it will be much easier to remember by dialing 988, as established by the Federal Communications Commission as the national hotline, to be implemented by July 2022.
It is critically important that states pass legislation now to fund 988 reliably just as we fund 911 and emergency services — through small fees on our phone bills.
Reliable funding will help to ensure all 988 callers can reach an in-state counselor who is familiar with and can connect them with local resources.
Culturally competent support and local connections can better help all callers through their crisis and in their recovery.
We all play a role in changing the culture around mental health. Together, we can ensure #MentalHealth4All.
Sarah Jones, Tulsa
Herd immunity
Since COVID-19 vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 259 million doses have been administered, vaccinating over 114 million people or 34.4% of the total U.S. population, as of May 10.
That's half of what's needed for herd immunity, not now likely achievable.
So, COVID-19 will continue to spread.
OK, because I've been vaccinated and have reasonably good immunity to the circulating varieties of this nasty virus. Wait! The circulating varieties?
What about the mutations that are occurring daily? So far, none appears to be a big threat. Great.
But why so many mutations? Is this a problem?
The mutations occur because of the enormous numbers of the virus. The greater the prevalence, the more mutations there will be.
And so goes the likelihood of appearance of a totally resistant mutant.
When that happens, all of us who have done our part in trying to eliminate this deadly virus will once again be threatened by it.
Our waiting in line for the vaccine and suffering the nuisance side effects will have been for naught.
Someone is not doing his part, and that puts me at risk. Vaccination is not just a matter of personal preference, it's a necessity of personal responsibility.
The risks of secondhand smoke have clearly been demonstrated, and society has decided that people have the right to a safe, non-smoking airspace.
Our population has overwhelmingly supported that legislation, and we now have those guarantees.
How does the COVID-19 vaccination debacle differ?
Eddie Abbott, M.D., Tulsa
Extraordinary fees
As someone affected by the criminal justice system, I can speak to the challenges of re-entering society after incarceration.
After my sentence, I was welcomed into a re-entry home free of charge.
Through the program, I started saving money. But when it was time to move out on my own, I struggled to cover my everyday expenses due to the inordinate amount of fines I had to pay.
I owed over $60,000 dollars in CLEET penalty assessments, AFIS administrative fees, sheriff service fees, court costs and $8,000 in probation.
These funds go to the county as a form of restitution but are not relatable to my offense.
As a result, I was left working a day and night shift job, which limited time spent with my children.
It was a continuous struggle to keep food on the table as well as pay the utility bills. But, I had no other options or places to turn for assistance.
If I fall behind in any payment, I could find myself back behind bars.
While I take full responsibility for my actions, I believe the implications of extreme fines and fees in the state of Oklahoma creates added pressure to individuals who are attempting to rebuild their lives and become productive citizens.
Oklahoma should become a leader in criminal justice reform by examining the necessity of the fines and fees assessed and unlocking opportunities for individuals who need a second chance.
Joy Block, Tulsa