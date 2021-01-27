Letters to the Editor

Team praise
President Joe Biden asked Dr. David Kessler, the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to oversee the development, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to speed up the process.
Political analyst Rachel Maddow interviewed Dr. Kessler recently on her show, introducing him by lauding his efforts regarding the development of HIV antiviral agents.
Before answering her questions, he asked for a “quick edit” to her introductory remarks, saying the word “we” should be used instead of “he.”
Dr. Kessler described a team of people including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who worked together to save so many lives.
I was stunned and nearly brought to tears by his statement.
After four years of the “I” word being front and center, how wonderful to know that we are now in such good hands.
Bob Skib, Tulsa
Democrat power
I have seen four years of the media never giving President Donald Trump any credit for doing anything good.
Now here we are with all Democrats in power.
Here it comes: Free college, Green New Deal, gun control, $15 minimum wage to serve hamburgers, no Keystone Pipeline, no border restrictions, no travel restrictions and pack the Supreme Court.
Where will it end?
Marcus Dunlap,
Broken Arrow
No vaccine
I’m 79, and like many Tulsans in the Phase 2 bracket. I registered for the COVID-19 the week of Jan. 4.
A few days later, I received an email from the Oklahoma State Department of Health vaccine scheduler directing me to a map of locations providing the shot.
Eight locations were within 25 miles of my house. However, all had the same message: “No available bookings at this location.”
I live near Warren Clinic and noticed it was giving shots in the parking lot. Nobody was in line.
I told the workers I registered online and received an email with a map. I asked to get my shot.
I was told I could if I got the go-ahead from my primary care doctor (who is in the Warren Clinic building). I called his office and followed the prompts, hitting the one for COVID-19 inquiries.
But, it provided information and no help.
Then, I called the doctor’s office, telling her about the vaccine availability at that moment.
I was told by a receptionist that the best she could do was put my name on a waiting list for a shot appointment.
She said no shots were being dispensed at the doctor’s office.
I realize now is a chaotic time for COVID-19 vaccinations, but it’s very disappointing I couldn’t get a shot in the Warren Clinic on that day.
John K. Harris, Tulsa
Inspired cartoon
I am surprised that a writer was offended by the editorial cartoon on Dec. 13 depicting the three wise men searching for Jesus as equivalent to scientists searching for a lifesaving vaccine (“Editorial cartoon offensive to Christians,” Dec. 22).
I found the cartoon to be emotionally relevant and allegorically satisfying.
The search for the vaccine is a search for saving precious human life.
One cannot help but consider the possibility that the distress by those offended is colored by political beliefs.
Unfortunately, political perspectives are interfering with saving lives.
John Merritt, Tulsa
New game
How about playing this game while you are stuck at home with nothing to do?
On one side of a piece of paper, make a column of various character traits.
I borrowed these from the Boy Scouts: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
Next, write the name of your favorite politician on the other side of the paper.
See how many of these traits can be connected to the politician.
Be honest because you would only be lying to yourself.
D.J. Fields, Beggs
Strong diversity
Watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made me proud.
As a nation, we are moving closer to a more perfect union as a multicultural, multiethnic and multiracial democracy.
I was taught in school that America was a great nation because it was a melting pot of native peoples and immigrants.
Lee Snodgrass,
Broken Arrow
Nursing help
I see where the state is needing more nurses to vaccinate the public.
Why don’t the nursing schools make it mandatory for their students to perform a certain amount vaccinations or hours helping vaccinate as part of their class requirements?
I’m sure it would be well received as they are begging for workers. Not only would it help more Oklahomans receive protection, but it’d be great experience for students.
Bill Lytle, Fairfax