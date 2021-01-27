Letters to the Editor

Where will it end?

Marcus Dunlap,

Broken Arrow

No vaccine

I’m 79, and like many Tulsans in the Phase 2 bracket. I registered for the COVID-19 the week of Jan. 4.

A few days later, I received an email from the Oklahoma State Department of Health vaccine scheduler directing me to a map of locations providing the shot.

Eight locations were within 25 miles of my house. However, all had the same message: “No available bookings at this location.”

I live near Warren Clinic and noticed it was giving shots in the parking lot. Nobody was in line.

I told the workers I registered online and received an email with a map. I asked to get my shot.

I was told I could if I got the go-ahead from my primary care doctor (who is in the Warren Clinic building). I called his office and followed the prompts, hitting the one for COVID-19 inquiries.

But, it provided information and no help.

Then, I called the doctor’s office, telling her about the vaccine availability at that moment.