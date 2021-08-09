Letters to the Editor

Perfect storm
With Oklahoma public schools soon to open without a mask mandate, one should consider the possible ramifications.
First, unvaccinated children (both those less than 12 years and those over 12 not yet vaccinated) are at risk of becoming ill with COVID-19.
Do not assume that school-age kids are all healthy.
In fact, according to the Ok.gov website there are 85,900 kids (9.3%) with asthma in the state, putting them at a much higher risk of severe illness, not to mention other predisposing conditions.
Second, what happens when a school age child is diagnosed with COVID-19?
Obviously, that means quarantine for the child, school mates, family, etc.
It is not inconceivable that entire schools or districts could be shut down.
Third, there is a high probability of kids bringing home the delta variant to unvaccinated family members while being entirely asymptomatic.
We all know the outcome of this scenario.
Fourth, this poses a risk to vaccinated adults in the community with various immune disorders (cancer, chemotherapy, etc.) and those in nursing homes.
This very likely scenario reminds me of the best-selling book, “A Perfect Storm,” the difference being that this crisis is, for the most part, preventable.
Please, Gov. Kevin Stitt, issue a state of emergency so that these proven preventive measures can be implemented.
Walter Exon, Tulsa
Petition launched
The Oklahoma Legislature passed a law that makes it legal for motorists to injure or kill protesters in certain circumstances.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1674 by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman.
The legislation also sets penalties up to $5,000 and jail terms up to one year for protestors who obstruct traffic. It will fine organizations up to $50,000, even if outside agitators are responsible.
Many are afraid this legislation will encourage violence against political opponents and violate freedom of speech and assembly rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which doesn’t limit freedom to sidewalks.
Oklahoma already has laws that punish protestors or drivers for illegal actions based on evidence presented to juries and judges in courtrooms.
We do not need a contradictory and confusing new law.
The new law takes effect Nov. 1, but the people of Oklahoma can come together again to overturn this dangerous bill at the ballot box.
State law gives grassroots volunteers only 90 days to collect nearly 60,000 valid signatures needed to get State Question 816 to a vote of the people on Nov. 8, 2022. Volunteers with “No on 816” have until Aug. 26 to gather enough support.
Stand up for freedom. Sign the petition.
For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/2bjmbhaj or https://www.facebook.com/NoOn816/.
Phyllis Bryant, Yukon
U.S. protection
What is the fundamental purpose of government? Have you thought about that?
The most fundamental purpose is protection.
We know of economic protection in the form of tariffs. Protection from outside forces requires armies.
We have laws that protect our individual rights. But they must also limit some individual liberties for the good of the whole.
We have stop signs and stop lights that we obey in order that the flow of daily life may go forward in an orderly prescribed manner to the benefit of us all.
Protection of our health as a nation is no different than protection from foreign governments.
The armies of our health defense are the doctors and nurses on the front lines of our hospitals and clinics.
Our generals in this fight are the gifted, proven and unbelievably well-educated and versed individuals at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.
They understand the battle plan. The goal is protection of the population as a whole.
You don’t have to be shipped across the ocean and carry a gun to fight a war. It is very simple: Get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Had Americans followed our health generals and acted on their recommendations, we would be mask-free now.
But our ICUs are filling up again. America needs to wake up!
Terry Powell, Claremore