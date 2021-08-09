Letters to the Editor

Perfect storm

With Oklahoma public schools soon to open without a mask mandate, one should consider the possible ramifications.

First, unvaccinated children (both those less than 12 years and those over 12 not yet vaccinated) are at risk of becoming ill with COVID-19.

Do not assume that school-age kids are all healthy.

In fact, according to the Ok.gov website there are 85,900 kids (9.3%) with asthma in the state, putting them at a much higher risk of severe illness, not to mention other predisposing conditions.

Second, what happens when a school age child is diagnosed with COVID-19?

Obviously, that means quarantine for the child, school mates, family, etc.

It is not inconceivable that entire schools or districts could be shut down.

Third, there is a high probability of kids bringing home the delta variant to unvaccinated family members while being entirely asymptomatic.

We all know the outcome of this scenario.

Fourth, this poses a risk to vaccinated adults in the community with various immune disorders (cancer, chemotherapy, etc.) and those in nursing homes.