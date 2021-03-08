Letters to the Editor

These House members not only violated their oaths, they are wasting the money that you and I pay in taxes to this state; money that could be used for education, health, security, and economic growth.

Either these members are ignorant of our government or they are deceitful. Not a good testimony for our state.

And, by electing them, we, too, must be either ignorant or deceitful.

Tom Tomshany, Tulsa

Worthy of worship

I watched with horror and disgust on Jan. 6 as our nation’s peaceful transfer of power was rent asunder by a rioting mob waving the Christian flag.

After viewing and listening to some of the Conservative Political Action Conference convention at which many fervent President Donald Trump supporters gathered around a Golden Trump statue, I am left with but one conclusion.

The ultra-conservative wing of the Republican Party is much more interested in supporting the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution than they are in adhering to the Second Commandment found in Exodus 20:4 of the Holy Bible.