Letters to the Editor

Drowning debt
The Biden administration is thinking about student loan forgiveness. So am I.
College graduates who enter lucrative professions do not necessarily need their loans discharged, but college dropouts working minimum-wage jobs to repay high-interest loans do.
Our own expectations that all high school graduates attend college has contributed to the student loan issue.
College readiness is more than an ACT score: It is also a mindset. Students of any intellectual ability will not succeed in college if they do not possess the self-discipline necessary to apply themselves in an unsupervised environment.
Many students who are not college-ready on a maturity level will eventually drop out, and many of those will face paying student loans with interest rates higher than those a corporation would pay.
In addition, student loans are non-dischargeable in bankruptcy court. Young people in this position are victimized from two sides: the secondary school environment that pressures them into college and the loan providers who make it possible for them to attend.
In addition, as public colleges and universities receive less and less state funding, they become more and more reliant on students with high-interest tuition loans. Student loan providers have created a web ensnaring more than just young debtors.
No matter what loan forgiveness action the federal government takes, our state needs to address college readiness at the secondary level as well as public college funding.
Students need an array of choices for students leaving high school that garner the same respect as pursuing a college diploma.
Jayme Howland, Tulsa
Violating oath
Should anyone be concerned that 81 members of the Oklahoma House violated their oath of office?
By passing House Bill 2085, which would mandate putting “In God We Trust” in all state-owned buildings, they just violated their oath.
“Article XV, Oklahoma Constitution, Section 1: I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, obey, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma.”
Why do we continue to elect to office people who turn right around and violate both federal and state constitutions?
The first statement in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”
Is that not clear enough? The founders of our Constitution thought it was important enough to be the very first proclamation in the Bill of Rights.
These House members not only violated their oaths, they are wasting the money that you and I pay in taxes to this state; money that could be used for education, health, security, and economic growth.
Either these members are ignorant of our government or they are deceitful. Not a good testimony for our state.
And, by electing them, we, too, must be either ignorant or deceitful.
Tom Tomshany, Tulsa
Worthy of worship
I watched with horror and disgust on Jan. 6 as our nation’s peaceful transfer of power was rent asunder by a rioting mob waving the Christian flag.
After viewing and listening to some of the Conservative Political Action Conference convention at which many fervent President Donald Trump supporters gathered around a Golden Trump statue, I am left with but one conclusion.
The ultra-conservative wing of the Republican Party is much more interested in supporting the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution than they are in adhering to the Second Commandment found in Exodus 20:4 of the Holy Bible.
If we are to live up to our ideals, and we must continue to try to do that, we can’t worship lies, violence and the hatred of others.
Jan. 6 proved where that will ultimately lead this country.
Steve Horner, Sapulpa
Need protection
While I’m glad that the utilities and the Corporation Commission are coming up with plans to prevent us from seeing the sort of astronomical energy bills that our neighbors to the south may experience, I haven’t seen anyone explain why our anti-price gouging law didn’t protect Oklahomans from the predatory jump in prices that happened after the governor’s emergency declaration.
Even though the cost may get spread out over 10 years, we’re still going to have to pay absurdly high prices.
Someone’s getting a windfall on the backs of the Oklahoma ratepayers, and I don’t see our elected officials taking action to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Perhaps the Tulsa World could address this and fully expose who’s making a fortune and why ordinary citizens weren’t protected from the price increases.
Teddy Wyatt, Coweta
Editor’s note: After Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Feb. 12 emergency declaration on the winter storm, the anti-gougive statues were in effect, but they only apply to business conducted completely inside the state of Oklahoma. Interstate commerce is the responsibility of the federal government.