Letters to the editor

Costs us more
I read with interest about ONG raising monthly bills by $7.82. This prompted me to look at my account at ONG’s website, where they provide a useful and informative graphic on use and amount billed.
Realizing that we live in a state that produces a significant part of the nation’s natural gas, I consulted ChooseEnergy.com to see what residential consumers pay in other gas-producing states.
Oklahoma consumers pay $28.30 per 1,000 cubic feet. Louisiana and New Mexico, also large producers, pay $17.22 and $18.69. Texas, the top producer, pays $25.14.
Looking across the country there seems to be no connection between location of production and cost to consumers. There are states where there is no gas production whose customers pay half of Oklahoma’s rate.
Looking at the other states in our region, Kansas and Arkansas pay about $5 less per dekatherm, Missouri about $3 less and Colorado $13 less. I realize that realities of the energy business are vastly more complex than this simple cost vs. distance from production comparison.
Still, I wonder what circumstances justify ONG's charging its customers so much more than comparable states and then rubbing salt in the wound by adding almost $8 per month to its customer’s bills for the next 25 years.
Randy Wimer, Tulsa
Inhofe voted no
Sen. Jim Inhofe is celebrating the recent full funding of the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees Project. His Senate website says, “After years and years of work, I am incredibly proud to announce that the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees Project is fully funded. This has been a priority of mine for as long as I can remember."
The funding was part of a disaster recovery appropriation that was part of a continuing resolution passed by Congress at the end of September. Congressman Tom Cole was the only member of the state’s delegation to vote for that measure.
It's particularly shameless for a politician to take credit for funding in a bill that he voted against. If Inhofe's votes carried the day, Tulsa and west Tulsa would go on living behind the present substandard levees for decades to come.
These guys talk a great game, but when they make choices, partisan politics always comes first.
Larry Knoles, Eucha
No courage
In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma is also suffering from another serious malady, that being the spinelessness of its all-Republican congressional delegation.
Their recent opportunity to condemn the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, was silence.
No profile in courage award nominees from Oklahoma!
JoAnne Payne, Bartlesville
Why the anger?
I read part of the column on “angry evangelicals” (“Why are evangelicals so angry?” Jan. 9). I was prompted by a letter to the editor on Jan. 13.
I met Jackson Lahmeyer in June of last year. The Republican Women of Delaware County had arranged for him to speak at a local church. Out of curiosity, I went.
He is a Donald Trump follower. I think the visit in Grove was an unofficial opening of his campaign.
As for the anger out there, I still don’t understand it. I am reminded of an old phrase: “I’m angry as hell and I’m not going to stand for it!” But what is “it?”
I know Trump scares me. Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, read my mind when he said Trump is all about power.
But still, why the anger?
Donna Shoeni, Grove
Trump-Biden comparison
People seem to have forgotten the good former President Donald Trump accomplished. We all know what they were, and we also know that President Joe Biden undid a lot of it.
If you don’t think so, look at the high cost of fuel. Also, the cost of living has skyrocketed on food, housing, medications and more.
Look at what Biden has done. He stranded thousands of allies and Americans in Afghanistan and abandoned $85 billion in our military equipment to the Taliban.
If that’s not enough, how about the 13 Americans who were killed in Kabul during the withdrawal?
Ronald G. Dollar, Wagoner