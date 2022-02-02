Letters to the editor

Costs us more

I read with interest about ONG raising monthly bills by $7.82. This prompted me to look at my account at ONG’s website, where they provide a useful and informative graphic on use and amount billed.

Realizing that we live in a state that produces a significant part of the nation’s natural gas, I consulted ChooseEnergy.com to see what residential consumers pay in other gas-producing states.

Oklahoma consumers pay $28.30 per 1,000 cubic feet. Louisiana and New Mexico, also large producers, pay $17.22 and $18.69. Texas, the top producer, pays $25.14.

Looking across the country there seems to be no connection between location of production and cost to consumers. There are states where there is no gas production whose customers pay half of Oklahoma’s rate.

Looking at the other states in our region, Kansas and Arkansas pay about $5 less per dekatherm, Missouri about $3 less and Colorado $13 less. I realize that realities of the energy business are vastly more complex than this simple cost vs. distance from production comparison.