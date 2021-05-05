Letters to the Editor

End epidemic
Regarding the April 20 Associated Press story “Oklahoma Seeks Coordination on Indigenous Peoples Cold Cases,” I would like to thank the Tulsa World for the continued coverage of missing and murdered Indigenous people in our state.
While the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people has become more known mainstream, there may be readers not aware that this is an issue in our own backyard.
The Not Invisible Act of 2019, Savanna’s Act, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s recent formation of a Missing and Murdered Unit, and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signing of Ida’s Law (Senate Bill 172) are all steps in the right direction toward finding and closing cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
And while tribal, state and federal legislation is being passed, it is important that advocates continue to be vocal.
While funding is being secured, and agencies are being formed, there are still Native American people right here in Oklahoma disappearing.
We can all be advocates and look out for our neighbors, friends and family members. That face you see on social media is someone’s daughter, mother, cousin, auntie, and they matter.
Please wear red on Wednesday for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.
Together, we can all work to end the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Samantha Faulk, Tulsa
No unity
I read the responses from our congressional delegation to President Joe Biden’s speech in which they complained about the lack of unity or a unifying message (“Oklahoma’s congressional delegation responds to President Biden’s first Joint Congress address,” April 29).
Nowhere in these responses were efforts made to show how the Oklahoma congressional cohort would, or could, meet the moment by explaining how they see unity becoming a reality.
It is easy to complain and much more difficult to govern if petulancy is the response to every idea presented.
Time after time, our delegation proves they are not interested in, or perhaps even capable of governing for all of Oklahoma. They speak of family values, but what kind of family allows disdain, hatred and lies to be permitted.
I do not hold a lot of hope, but I do have some, that our elected members of Congress can become elected leaders in Congress for Oklahoma; all of Oklahoma.
Compromise and consensus are much better than confrontation and conflagration.
Let us start at the top and start working together to improve the civility in our communication to allow calm and respectful consideration of other views.
Tom Dial, Tulsa
Owasso’s size
I’m a 30-year resident of Owasso and am curious why the handful of people we’ve put in charge want more growth.
I’ve asked dozens of friends in the area on their thoughts. None felt growth was a priority for Owasso.
Will the city ever be content with the population, or must it continue to grow?
Frank Boston, Owasso
Poor priorities
I have family in North Carolina and Missouri and am amazed at how much industry there is in both states.
When my family visits from those states, they say, “We forgot how bad your roads are.”
Why would industry want to locate in a state with poor roads and poor funding for the education of their children or employees?
Why would industry want to locate in a state that attracts national attention nearly every week for some crazy action by the Legislature or a legislator who attacks Vice President Kamala Harris?
Our state would attract more tourists if we would have welcome centers open with functioning restrooms. Our state parks are improving but have a long way to go to get them up to the standards of more welcoming states.
Why do we keep lowering taxes when our state is falling apart?
Jane Bond, Tahlequah
Bless carriers
I love reading subscribers to the wonderful Tulsa World praising their paper carriers. I have one too!
Branden Searcy is his name, and what a dependable paper guy he is!
During the snowy weather, he made sure I had a paper placed on my porch each morning. And he did the same when I had surgery on my knees and could not walk to the road to get my Tulsa World out of the paper holder.
Blessings and praise to the gracious paper delivery people!
God bless all of them.
Patty McKinney, Wagoner