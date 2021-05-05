Letters to the Editor

I do not hold a lot of hope, but I do have some, that our elected members of Congress can become elected leaders in Congress for Oklahoma; all of Oklahoma.

Compromise and consensus are much better than confrontation and conflagration.

Let us start at the top and start working together to improve the civility in our communication to allow calm and respectful consideration of other views.

Tom Dial, Tulsa

Owasso’s size

I’m a 30-year resident of Owasso and am curious why the handful of people we’ve put in charge want more growth.

I’ve asked dozens of friends in the area on their thoughts. None felt growth was a priority for Owasso.

Will the city ever be content with the population, or must it continue to grow?

Frank Boston, Owasso

Poor priorities

I have family in North Carolina and Missouri and am amazed at how much industry there is in both states.

When my family visits from those states, they say, “We forgot how bad your roads are.”