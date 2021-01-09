Letters to the Editor

Mask gratitude
Thank you to all Tulsans who have worn face coverings since this coronavirus started.
Thank you, Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa city councilors, for being responsible, caring people who took action to support a mask mandate for the Tulsa community while other surrounding communities are still trying to find the courage to do it.
Thank you to the Tulsa businesses that seriously enforce the mask mandate while others are still looking the other way, watching their bottom line instead. Shame on you.
Thank you to the Tulsa businesses providing free paper masks, sanitizers and other protections. You all are the best of Tulsa.
I am a three-time cancer survivor who has worn a mask from early on, even when officials said it wouldn’t help.
We continue to make cloth face masks and donate them to local nonprofits. I am a lifetime Tulsa resident who loves this town.
I am proud of Tulsa and the support for face coverings. I don’t understand why Gov. Kevin Stitt doesn’t man up and make all Oklahomans safer.
When you come to Tulsa to visit, work or shop, wear your face coverings.
We take it serious here in Tulsa, and you are helping people like me add many more days to my life.
Buford J. Nash, Jr., Tulsa
Righteous challenge
Rep. Kevin Hern was right to object to counting the Electoral College votes of states that failed to follow their own election laws.
As he says, it’s not about supporting President Donald Trump but rather the “sanctity” — a very appropriate choice of words — of America’s electoral process.
At stake is the future of our country and all citizens, regardless of political persuasion.
Joe Biden’s camp and the media first insisted that there was no election fraud.
Then the torrent of sworn affidavits and caught-on-camera stuffing of ballot boxes forced them to backpedal and say, well, the fraud wasn’t widespread.
That’s a misleading qualifier. What matters is whether the fraud was sufficient to tilt the election.
It clearly could have been.
Numerous statistical analyses indicate that Biden’s victory was astronomically less likely than winning the El Gordo lottery. Yet courts at every level have fearfully averted their eyes.
Shame on them.
Now we know: Objecting to election fraud is like complaining that doctors amputated the wrong limb. The damage is done — unless the courageous, principled members of Congress like Hern prevail.
Whatever the result, Hern and others call for meaningful election reforms.
That’s a start, but the media must also be punishable for lies, and Big Tech for censorship.
While we’re at it, let’s tighten up laws that allowed Hunter Biden to fly to China with his dad on Air Force Two in search of money.
Trump started the swamp-draining. Now we must carry on.
Scott Pendleton, Tulsa
Resignations
Article II of the U.S. Constitution states, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.”
The Constitution gives Congress no authority to decide who a state’s electors should be.
Judges — including Donald Trump-appointed magistrates — found no significant voter fraud in some 60 court cases. Courts are the organizations our democratic system makes responsible for finding facts and applying law.
Before the invasion of the U.S. Capitol, five of Oklahoma’s seven Congress delegation members announced their intentions to vacate the electoral and popular vote in the recent presidential election.
They gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists. They planned to overthrow the government of the United States, and the insurgents served as the violent force for this coup.
After the insurgents stormed the Capitol’s chambers, six of the state’s congressional delegation members voted to thwart the voters’ will and sought to overthrow America’s rightfully elected government.
Article III states treason consists of making war against the United States or giving aid and comfort to the nation’s enemies.
Unfortunately, 86% of Oklahoma’s delegation participated in these acts.
These wrongdoers — Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Kevin Hern, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Rep. Frank Lucas, Rep. Tom Cole and Rep Stephanie Bice — must resign from their congressional offices for their part in instigating and supporting Wednesday’s insurrection and invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Tevington,
Oklahoma City
Editor’s Note: After the mob stormed the Capitol, Sen. James Lankford withdrew his objection, saying it was time for the country to “come together.” Andrew Tevington served as the legal counsel and chief of staff to Republican Gov. Henry Bellmon.