Letters to the Editor

Myanmar anxiety
Since the beginning of the military coup on Feb. 1, more than 10,000 people from the country formerly known as Burma who made Tulsa their hometown have been worrying about the lives of their family members in Myanmar.
The military coup not only seized power illegally but also acted harmfully on civilian daily lives.
The military regime has killed nearly 800 innocent civilians including women and children. And nearly 4,000 have been detained for political reasons or no reason.
These people include lawmakers, student activists, government employees, and entertainers who stand up to face the regime on the streets or on social media.
Tulsa's Myanmar people have great concern for the lives of their family members who can be arrested any time for any reason.
Another apprehension among Tulsa's Myanmar people is disconnecting with their relatives.
People in Myanmar have already known the benefit of the internet for a decade. It has been a big impact on Tulsa's Myanmar people in connecting with their families and loved ones.
For instance, there have been family Zoom meetings, virtual worship services and online learning, but those are gone since the internet cut down in mid-February.
Also, the banking systems in Myanmar are almost collapsing because most of the employees are not willing to work under the military regime, and some international corporations cut off Myanmar.
It is almost impossible to send money to Myanmar, and Tulsa's Myanmar people are struggling to help families financially in their home country.
So Kho Lien, Tulsa
Destroying hopes
I'm furious with our state government and especially Gov. Kevin Stitt for refusing the federally funded $300 for 10 weeks for unemployed residents of our state.
According to reports, there are 90,000 unemployed people in Oklahoma and the state's last job fair had 3,600 jobs open.
I'm sure all of them were what Stitt calls "good-paying jobs," too — minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, slightly over $15,000 a year; except for waitress and busboy jobs and such, where minimum wage is usually just a dream.
We have six weeks though for businesses to produce 76,400 jobs: post positions, interview and hire.
I can't think why that would be any kind of a stretch. Heck, if each of those jobs pays about $10.50 an hour, nobody's losing anything.
Stitt's re-election campaign staff must be betting on that.
The attitude is that the jobless are too simple to realize that their actual lives are hanging on the hope that no bureaucrat will carelessly, thoughtlessly drop them from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission rolls for no reason whatsoever, on the wildest whim or the vague hope that politically they're doing the right thing.
Believe me, anxiety and terror are not beyond the reach of the unemployed.
Stitt has now proven, once again, to those eking out an existence in our country that the whims of those with tacky little bundles of power can destroy the hopes and dreams of hard working, desperate Oklahomans at any time.
Brenda Lantz, Bartlesville
Misguided cartoons
Each morning, of late, when I turn to the editorial page of the World, I am usually confronted with thoughtful, insightful op-eds and letters from diverse points of view.
Not so with the daily editorial cartoons, which seem to take misinformation about and disdain for President Joe Biden to new lows.
The latest, depicting a leering Biden scribbling on a large sheet of paper, is captioned "Middle East Policy." It makes me wonder how such a misguided and highly partisan message could appear in the same publication that reports on the progress just made in that part of the world, with Biden playing a significant role in the negotiations.
It also makes me wonder what the editors think the demographics of its readership are.
I suspect there is a good incidence of moderate to left-leaning readers in its circulation who do not appreciate far right satire.
If the point of the cartoons was legitimate and actually reflected real events, it might be one thing. But messages that would be better suited for a right-wing partisan medium just don't make sense or fit.
Julie Anderson, Tulsa