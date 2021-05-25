Letters to the Editor

The attitude is that the jobless are too simple to realize that their actual lives are hanging on the hope that no bureaucrat will carelessly, thoughtlessly drop them from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission rolls for no reason whatsoever, on the wildest whim or the vague hope that politically they're doing the right thing.

Believe me, anxiety and terror are not beyond the reach of the unemployed.

Stitt has now proven, once again, to those eking out an existence in our country that the whims of those with tacky little bundles of power can destroy the hopes and dreams of hard working, desperate Oklahomans at any time.

Brenda Lantz, Bartlesville

Misguided cartoons

Each morning, of late, when I turn to the editorial page of the World, I am usually confronted with thoughtful, insightful op-eds and letters from diverse points of view.

Not so with the daily editorial cartoons, which seem to take misinformation about and disdain for President Joe Biden to new lows.