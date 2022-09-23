Letters to the editor

No mulligans

With the prices the PGA charged for tickets, T-shirts, water, refreshments and food for the U.S. Open, it should not be asking the city of Tulsa to write off $100,000 of the $225,000 bill for security.

The explanation that the security expense was more than budgeted is simply not a justification. Maybe the PGA expenses and income should be fully disclosed to see which expenses came in under budget, and by how much, and how much the income exceed the projection.

If the event lost money, then an adjustment request might be appropriate. But if it didn't make as much money as the PGA wanted, it should not get a mulligan.

Mark Lyons, Tulsa

Stop spanking

What a wonderful op-ed on spanking by John Crisp (“It’s time to stop hitting our kids,” Sept. 14).

I spanked my kids. I did it because that's just how we were raised. After taking early childhood education courses, I would not spank a child again. I did it out of anger and control. I felt good calling it “teaching them respect.” How foolish I was.

I have apologized to them all, and advised that I wish I had known and done better. I will not be spanking grandkids, ever! Sadly, I still have grands that are spanked by their parents and they say that spanking is a good thing. Spanking months-old children is not OK.

Physical abuse is never OK. I should have given myself a time-out. I could make all kinds of excuses, but I refuse to. I take full responsibility and am so sorry that I hurt my kids.

There is a better way. Let's find it and use it.

Lene Davis, Tulsa

Dog-gone miracle

Recently, my wife and I were part of what I want to call an “Owasso miracle.”

We have lived in Brentwood Estates just east of the high school for about 12 years and have some very special neighbors in our cul-de-sac.

At about 4 p.m., my wife was returning from her duties as a school crossing guard and was met in our driveway by our next door neighbor who was obviously upset. He told Kay that their small red, curly haired toy poodle, Bentley had disappeared from his fenced-in backyard and his granddaughter was very worried.

When I heard this I jumped into my blue Miata and started to cruise the area looking for the pup. I stopped and told people in almost every block about the effort to find Bentley and all were concerned. No luck.

I got back to our house after an hour or so and then at about 8 p.m. we learned about The Miracle. Bentley was safe and back home (we got a text).

After Bentley left his home, he explored until he was found a block or two away. A Brentwood neighbor found him and took him to SAHO Animal Hospital, where the kind folks there scanned his imbedded chip, learned who he belonged to and called my neighbor with the wonderful news.

Thanks to all of the people in Owasso for their concern and I thank the family that found Bentley and took him to the vet.

John Fenrich, Owasso

Touch the future

I am a 78-year-old, white, male teacher at McLain High School for Science and Technology. I have never been asked to teach “critical race theory,” but I understand that means teaching history that purportedly makes certain students uncomfortable about their race.

To the contrary, I affirm and practice throughout my classes that every student, of any skin color, is infinitely worthy and valuable. To refuse to inquire honestly about history in order to understand the present and mold a better future is like looking into a mirror and not liking what you see.

After getting mad at the mirror (if one hasn’t petulantly broken it), one can either refuse to look again, in effect accepting what was unattractive, or change it for the better. The future is important to me because, as the late teacher/astronaut Christa McAuliffe, said, “I touch the future. I teach.”

Bill Martin, Pryor

Deceitful conduct

It is always interesting when history repeats. In the early 1960s during the civil rights movement, governors in several southern states lied to African Americans by telling them that there were jobs waiting for them in northern cities like Chicago and New York.

The states gave them one-way bus tickets. We are now seeing governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona lying to desperate immigrants in order to make a political statement.

Lee Snodgrass, Broken Arrow