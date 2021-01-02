Letters to the Editor

Moving on
When it comes time to ratify the votes of the Electoral College, I ask our Oklahoma congressional delegation to please, please not do anything to embarrass the state of Oklahoma.
The U.S. has a process by which we elect our presidents. That process has been followed.
The majority of the popular votes were for Joe Biden. The Electoral College cast the majority of their votes for Joe Biden.
There have been numerous lawsuits and allegations of fraud. None have proven to have any merit.
There have been state recounts, which have not shown voter fraud.
Now is the time to move on.
Joe Biden won the national election. Donald Trump lost.
Please, when it is time to vote, act with dignity and moral ethics. To do anything else would only serve to further divide our country.
Please lead by setting a good example.
Mary Allen, Muskogee
Trump’s delay
The letter “Inaccurate headline” (Dec. 17) refers to Tulsa World’s article “Trump move may delay vaccine delivery“ (Dec. 8).
The letter accuses the media of “dumping on” President Donald Trump and defends his declining to accept the option for an additional 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the initial 200 already ordered.
The letter’s rationale is that 200 million doses are more than adequate since the U.S. population is approximately 350 million.
To be effective, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine requires a second dose four weeks after the first. Thus, 200 million doses are 26.6% of the requirement for protecting 350 million persons.
The risk of inadequate vaccine because subsequent candidate vaccines may not meet regulatory requirements or because of other unpredictable impediments would be preventable morbidity and mortality.
The headline of Tulsa World’s article is accurate and fitting given the potential human consequences of delayed delivery of a vaccine.
Sumner Gerald Sandler, M.D., Tulsa
Socialism alliances
I appreciate the Tulsa World publishing differing viewpoints supporting various individuals in the political arena.
However, it is reckless to publish letters containing false and inaccurate information.
On Dec. 21, a letter stated that the U.S. fought a “great world war to defeat socialism.”
If the letter is referring to World War II, the U.S. and its allies in Europe fought against the Nazis. Although the word “socialist” is contained in the formal title of the Nazi party, (Nationalist Socialist German Workers’ Party) the party did not support socialist ideology.
Members were fascists who adhered to anti-Semitic and anti-communist political beliefs.
Fascism/Nazism is on the far political right, socialism is on the left. Communism is further to the left.
Readers should remember the Soviet Union, a communist country, was our ally during the war.
It is inappropriate for the Tulsa World to allow others to use this newspaper as a public forum to insist the U.S. fought against socialism during World War II.
Promulgating this type of ignorance dishonors those who bravely fought the Nazis from 1941 to 1945.
Elizabeth Hocker, Bixby
Priorities
I understand that some type of orderly decision must be made concerning vaccine distribution for Oklahoma.
I wonder about the efficacy of putting all teachers on the tier 2 level.
Half of the schools in Oklahoma are on distance learning and those teachers are not coming in contact with students at all.
What about the child care centers where a 25-year-old teacher of kindergarten takes two preschool kids for the day, or where a 50-year-old person with diabetes with a heart or lung condition takes care of the children while parents work?
Even in the schools buildings, exposure is not always the same or the threat to life as great.
Gary Flinchum, Tulsa
Winter weather
Despite the attention COVID-19 gets today, there are other threats to our wellness.
As the weather turns the environment gray, it is difficult to see vehicles as they blend in with the roads, streets and skyline.
Consumer Reports in its November edition issued two safety tips to assist drivers.
The first is to turn on the vehicle headlights in bad weather to make it more visible to motorists.
The second is about cruise control. Although cruise control can make driving easier by controlling the vehicle at a steady speed, when the roads are slick, it’s best not to use the feature.
This is to control the vehicle safely in spots that could cause possible hydroplaning.
If the vehicle can’t be seen or isn’t under control, its driver, passenger and surrounding vehicles are not safe.
Bernie Skinner, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Oklahoma’s congressional delegation has been mostly non-committal about objecting to the Electoral College results, although U.S. Sen. James Lankford said he doesn’t believe it would accomplish anything.
Editor’s Note: Sumner Gerald Sandler, M.D., is professor emeritus in the department of pathology at the Georgetown University School of Medicine.