Letters to the Editor

TPS last day
In 1995, I graduated from the pride of the great southwest, Booker T. Washington High School right here in beautiful north Tulsa — where I planted roots intentionally and gratefully.
Tulsa Public Schools is getting there, and we, the whole city, are helping do this.
However when the school calendar was modified mid-year during an unprecedented time, the last day of school was reset when all of Tulsa should reconciling, commemorating, celebrating, mourning, and so much more all together downtown and elsewhere.
I’m not suggesting any one person got any one date wrong.
I acknowledge TPS has implemented a much-needed Tulsa Race Massacre curriculum.
I was able to listen in on the board meeting when members discussed that curriculum. I commented then that perhaps some of the adults need it more than the children.
For friends of public education, we can be the cornerstone of this potentially great city.
And on TPS’s new last day of school on Friday, I hope the children are laughing, playing, learning truths and being taught how they are indeed the future.
As a former TPS school teacher, graduate of the system, and a lifelong classroom teacher I’m here to tell kids certainly to stay in school.
And, they need to know if they see something, say something.
Christy Meiling Byrne, Tulsa
Free pass
Kudos to the letter "Misguided cartoons" (May 25). I've felt the same outrage and wonder where the same type of cartoons were during the time President Donald Trump made a mockery of the U.S. Constitution and debased America's standing on the world stage?
The Tulsa World gave him a free pass during his criminal reign yet points to President Joe Biden's failings when, in fact, the vast majority of the monumental challenges we now face are the direct result of putting a fool in the White House in 2016.
The Tulsa World can do better.
Joel Genung, Bixby
Good news
The Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered a huge win for Oklahoma’s K-12 students this session.
Senate Bill 1080 raises the amount of tax credits available for generous Oklahomans who donate to scholarship granting organizations or certain public school foundations.
The Equal Opportunity Scholarship Act, which SB 1080 updated, doesn’t divert tax money to private schools.
Instead, it provides a consumer-driven way for people to give their own money to support students who don’t thrive in a public school setting.
This is exceptionally good news for families who live in an area with underperforming schools and those who want a school that aligns with their deeply held convictions.
Students who are trying to escape bad circumstances win. Kids with special needs get access to highly skilled care. Public school students will benefit from more STEM opportunities.
Even the state budget wins, because taxpayers get a nearly 400% return on investment for every dollar donated.
Much of the discussion over SB 1080 focused on private schools and overlooked the fact that it also expands tax credits for people who support public schools. The bill incentivizes donations to all schools.
We’re thankful state leaders stood up for kids and took such a positive step to improve education in Oklahoma.
Hopper Smith, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Hopper Smith is board president of the Opportunity Scholarship Fund and a former state legislator.
Infrastructure
I would hope that our senators and U.S. House members would get behind the proposed federal infrastructure bill considering all of our bad roads and water breaks in Tulsa this winter.
Try driving from Oklahoma 51 on 121st Street to Broken Arrow.
The posted speed limit is 35 mph. If you drove at that speed, you most certainly could cause damage to your vehicle.
Every person from states around us complain about our bad roads.
Darrell Winkle, Coweta
Embarrassed
The Legislature's passage and Gov. Kevin Stitt's signing of House Bill 1775 on the eve of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial smacks of racism.
I'm embarrassed by the state of Oklahoma.
I want to think most white people in Oklahoma are not racist, but this bill is making me think otherwise.
This bill needs to be rescinded.
Frieda Hale, Tulsa