Letters to the Editor

Gist leadership
Congratulation to Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist for standing up to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attack on Tulsa Public Schools.
Stitt has been on the wrong side of any meaningful fight against the COVID-19 crises from the day he posted a picture of himself and his family at a restaurant; he was maskless and obviously not practicing social distancing.
He has mimicked the incompetent failed leadership of the former president, going so far as to purchase millions of dollars of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that has been proven ineffective against the COVID-19 virus.
Our governor might want to listen to and take advice from leaders like Gist, rather than dangerously playing politics with the lives of our teachers and students.
Bob Bianchini, Tulsa
Killing cold
I have had a different experience than other two previous writers in getting my first COVID-19 vaccination shot at the Tulsa County fairgrounds.
I agree that the staff are friendly, hard-working and dealing with a very unpleasant situation. There the similarity ends.
I got my first shot Jan. 18. I was in line outside for 45 minutes and was there for a total of 1½ hours.
My mother-in-law was there on Jan. 20 and was waiting in line outside (in a wheelchair) for one hour and spent a total time of two hours.
I drove by the location on Feb. 4 and the line outside was longer than I had experienced.
The recent forecasts have been dangerously cold. My mother-in-law and I are scheduled for our second shots this week.
Will my 83-year-old mother in law and I be required to stand outside for over an hour in killing cold to get our vaccinations?
W.S. “Bill” Goree, Tulsa
Private lessons
The common thread the discussion regarding students in the classroom is that in-class learning is more effective than virtual.
Today we have private school students in class and Tulsa Public Schools in a virtual situation.
If you believe that teachers, by profession, have an intellectual curiosity to ask questions, thank goodness, you would preclude they would reach out to their counterparts in the private schools for information on how they are successful in keeping students and themselves, safe and in class.
Yes, there are risks. But do the risks outweigh the development of all the students to be the best they can be, and the teachers, as well?
Where are the adults in the room? Where are the voices of the Chamber of Commerce, our business and political leaders, small business owners championing and encouraging the schools to open the classrooms?
Tulsa’s economic, social and moral future depend on educated and motivated citizens.
Students at all levels need to be tested prior to being promoted to the next grade level. And, school officials shouldn’t lower the standard to achieve this progression.
Students need to be given the hope and the skills to feel competent at any level.
Anything less would be a moral and social disservice to them. Encourage and demand the best. We can do this as a community, now!
William Flynn, Tulsa
Right and wrong
Regarding a Jan 28 story (“Osage County Republicans call for Inhofe, Lankford to resign over failing to support election challenge”), has the Republican Party of Oklahoma lost touch with reality?
Do they no longer know right from wrong?
It’s wrong to tell lies. It’s right to accept truth even if you don’t like it, especially when vetted by both parties in umpteen courts and election commissions.
It’s wrong to incite violence. It’s right to hold peaceful protests and free speech.
We expect our children to know right from wrong and act accordingly.
It is time for the Republican Party to act with integrity.
I say this as a life-long independent who can no longer vote for any Republican.
Mary Lee Townsend, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Health Department asked that those with appointments not wait outside. People arriving 30 minutes prior to their appointment will be asked to wait in their vehicle.
Editor’s Note: The Tulsa Public School board has a special meeting set for Tuesday to decide on how to return students to the classroom by the end of the month.