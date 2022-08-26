Letters to the editor

A disqualifying stance

The Constitution is silent on the topic of political parties because the founders were concerned about the potential conflict, stagnation and threats to the peaceful transition of power that might result from an electorate aligned into political factions.

George Washington was never a member of a political party and warned against political parties in his farewell address.

Nonetheless, political parties immediately developed in the form of Federalists (with Alexander Hamilton as leader) and the Anti-Federalists, also known as the Democratic-Republicans or Jeffersonian Republicans (with Thomas Jefferson and James Madison as leaders).

While the ideologies and electorate represented by these two political parties have evolved and realigned over the subsequent 230 years, one constant has been the peaceful transfer of power following elections.

It would seem we have currently arrived at the crisis of political polarization the founders feared. Former President Donald Trump refused to commit to abide by the results of the elections of 2016 and 2020 in advance and continues to contend that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 cycle almost two years later, despite the total lack of evidence indicating otherwise.

Oklahoma’s Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and House categorically state that Trump won the 2020 election, yet not only do they fail to cite any evidence, they will not provide a single example of any significant irregularities, almost certainly because they don’t exist or would be so easily disproven.

By taking such a position they should automatically be disqualified from serving in any position of public trust.

Stephen Glenn, Tulsa

Against our interests

Today, Americans pay two to three times what citizens of other countries pay for prescription drugs. Older Americans have been going to Canada and Mexico to get their prescriptions for years.

The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs for seniors and caps their costs at $2,000 per year. I guess the Republican delegation from Oklahoma is too beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. They all voted against it.

It imposes a 15% minimum tax on the largest corporations. Fifty-five of America's largest, wealthiest corporations paid no income taxes in 2020. The Republicans voted against corporations paying any taxes.

The law will reduce the federal deficit by $300 billion by hiring more IRS officers to catch tax cheats. Most people like me, who have always paid taxes owed, welcome more IRS officers and audits to catch tax cheaters. Our Republican representatives don’t like tax audits.

The law will provide investment in clean energy with $7,500 tax credits for electric vehicles and buying 950 million solar panels and 120,000 wind turbines. After experiencing this summer, I think we need to do something about global warming.

Oklahoma Republicans running for Congress are falling all over themselves to get endorsements from former President Donald Trump. The next two elections will determine whether our children and grandchildren will live in a democracy or an autocracy.

Lawrence Kemper, Monkey Island

Climate news

I very much enjoy the Tulsa World, offering well-done articles and editorials. I especially want to compliment the World on three articles appearing in the Aug. 16 edition.

Although you may not have meant to do so, I think they collectively made a powerful statement relative to global warming. I will summarize the headline of each for brevity and offer a short opinion.

• Doubt about individual impact on climate. Folks, we are all in this together, and everyone must do all they can to save us all.

• High oil and gas prices and unprecedented profits. Looks like fossil fuels are just boiling along.

• Seven Western states unable to decide how to parcel out the pitiful amount of water left in the Colorado River. Speaks for itself, I think.

If you had included an article on massive fires around the world, I submit the whole package could have a big, but desiccated, climate-change bow tied around it.

Of course, I did not like what I read, but I appreciate knowing more about such things. Thank you for your work getting the news out and offering thought-provoking editorials.

Steve Forsythe, Tulsa