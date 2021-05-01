Letters to the Editor

Safe haven
In a recent response to an opinion piece on vaccine passports, a letter writer seems to miss the point of the column by Los Angeles Times columnist Doyle McManus (“Vaccine passports disturbing and un-American,” April 24).
The purpose of a vaccine passport is to allow businesses to attract customers and allow safe options for those who choose to make the healthy choice and get vaccinated.
It is highly unlikely that the U.S. government will use a vaccine passport policy, as the letter writer fears. This is about freedom of choice, not loss of freedom or liberty.
Businesses, including restaurants, cruise-ship lines and sports teams, have the choice to implement a vaccine passport system to give their customers a safe haven. Their customers have a choice to get vaccinated.
Comparing these policies to racial segregation is absurd and insulting to those who suffered segregation and abuse, and who still suffer the systemic racism and implicit biases that exist today.
Vaccine passports are not about discrimination; they are about letting businesses choose to promote healthy choices and fight the pandemic.
Martina Jelley, M.D., Tulsa
Reparations
The recent guest editorial which proposed the payment of reparations to Native Americans (“Reparations justified for the theft of Indian land allotments in Oklahoma.” April 24) raised several questions.
One of which is the following: Will the descendants of members of the Five Tribes who owned slaves or fought for the Confederacy be eligible for to receive reparations?
Douglas Boyd, Tulsa
TFD honor
The April 20 Tulsa World article (“Tulsa fire welcomes two new trucks to its fleet with traditional fanfare”) along with the great photos, brought tears to my eyes.
On Dec. 21, 2018, the Tulsa Fire Department named a new fire truck after my late husband, Stanley Hawkins. The name, of course, on the new truck was “The Hawk.” Chief Hawkins passed away in 2013.
Chief Hawkins was fire chief for the city of Tulsa for 21 years. He served on the department for 37 years. He is still very well respected by the current members of the Tulsa Fire Department and by many retired firefighters.
Having a new fire truck for Station 22 named in Chief Hawkins’ honor meant the world to me and the Tulsa Fire Department.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Sports integrity
Participating in sports is a time-honored tradition for generations of children.
It is where we meet friends, learn to take instruction, obtain physical and mental abilities and refine skills that are important for being a successful adult.
Skilled athletes can use sports to advance their place in society by obtaining scholarships or entering the professional sports arenas. These opportunities are important for all our children to have.
To deny a student an opportunity to participate in sports we are not only preventing our children from gaining skills critical to adulthood, but we are also denying them the chance to be included, to be part of the team, to be seen and validated as a person. Opportunities are a sign of hope, which is something that we cannot take away from our children.
The state’s Save the Women’s Sports Act was designed to deny your children the right to participate in the tradition of sports.
There have been numerous instances of transgendered athletes competing in sports based on their identified gender, and yet there are no instances of men competing as women to simply win.
This is because involvement in sports as children teaches us the spirit of sports and competition is not to win at all costs, but to act with integrity and pride to the best of your ability and to always continue to work harder to be better.
As a society, it is a message that we should embrace.
Megan McNett, Collinsville
Editor’s Note: Senate Bill 2 would ban girls and women who are transgender from participating in Oklahoma secondary or collegiate spots. It was a bill about school finances but the language was substituted in committee. It is waiting consideration by the Senate.