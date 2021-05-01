Letters to the Editor

Chief Hawkins was fire chief for the city of Tulsa for 21 years. He served on the department for 37 years. He is still very well respected by the current members of the Tulsa Fire Department and by many retired firefighters.

Having a new fire truck for Station 22 named in Chief Hawkins’ honor meant the world to me and the Tulsa Fire Department.

Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa

Sports integrity

Participating in sports is a time-honored tradition for generations of children.

It is where we meet friends, learn to take instruction, obtain physical and mental abilities and refine skills that are important for being a successful adult.

Skilled athletes can use sports to advance their place in society by obtaining scholarships or entering the professional sports arenas. These opportunities are important for all our children to have.

To deny a student an opportunity to participate in sports we are not only preventing our children from gaining skills critical to adulthood, but we are also denying them the chance to be included, to be part of the team, to be seen and validated as a person. Opportunities are a sign of hope, which is something that we cannot take away from our children.