Letters to the Editor

Party first
As a person in retirement, I had the opportunity to watch the full impeachment trial.
I found the House litigators to have presented a substantive and convincing case that clearly supported the charges made in the article of impeachment.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell summed this up superbly in his trial postscript.
Regardless, 43 Republican senators, including both of Oklahoma’s senators, acquitted the former president, largely based on their Constitutional interpretation that because the former president was no longer in office they lacked jurisdiction to conduct the trial.
This determination totally disregarded the vote at the beginning of the trial that indeed found jurisdiction to exist.
I cannot help but feel that these 43 Republican senators gave the former president, whom McConnell proclaimed “morally responsible” for the mob attack on the Capitol, a pass.
And I cannot help but feel that this is another example of party first, putting the people second and may come back to haunt us for years to come.
Steven Davis, Tulsa
Doing nothing
It has never been more true that for evil to thrive, all it takes is for good men to do nothing.
This was proven in our Senate with the second acquittal of President Donald Trump. Our senators ignored evidence, listened to lies, sat with their heads down or on their phones or reading various papers.
Shame on them for allowing evil to thrive in our country.
Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford went along with the lies. Now they want to cover their votes of not guilty with more lies.
They say it was not in the Constitution. It is.
I wonder how big the body count had to be before Inhofe and Lankford would have found that Trump orchestrated the insurrection and caused the death of police officers and injury to dozens.
I hope Inhofe and Lankford can look in the mirror and be proud of acquitting Trump of high crimes not once, but twice. Shame on the senators.
Shame on following blindly. Shame on supporting evil.
They may not have to answer to Oklahoma voters, but someday they will have to answer to a higher power.
Mary Beth Allen,
Muskogee
Proven red state
The letter “Stitt’s Hubris” (Feb. 12) criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt’s stand on opening schools, overhauling Medicaid’s out-of-control costs, working with tribes and other issues.
It complained that our U.S. senators are “bully boys.” I assume the writer would apply the same to the Republican majority in the Legislature.
In the controversial 2020 election, 65% of Oklahomans — 1,020,280 voters — voted to keep Donald Trump as president. Oklahoma is a proven red state.
For those who feel differently, I say move to a blue state to not encounter bullies.
Suggestions include going to Portland, Oregon, which has a mayor and governor who were unable to stop 61 days of rioting. Also, there is Detroit and Baltimore — meccas of graft and dishonest politics for years.
But no bullies there.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
Cry babies
The impeachment hearings are making all the Democrats look like crybaby fools.
They should all be voted out along with several Republicans. This is a waste of taxpayer money.
Gary Wright, Broken Arrow
No Eskimo
Whether we care to admit it or not, the Eskimo Joe’s brand is offensive and demeaning to indigenous Alaskans.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are inextricably linked to this racist brand.
It is just as or more offensive and harmful to Native American youth as the Washington Redskins, Stanford University’s image of an indigenous person as a mascot and Aunt Jemima’s syrup is to African Americans.
Even the term “Eskimo” is racist as Russian traders coined it to mean eaters of raw meat.
As a parent and grandparent of indigenous Alaskans, I can attest that Eskimo Joe’s is demeaning and long overdue for a change. Perhaps, Cowboy Joe would suffice.
Please join me in contacting owner Stan Clark to change its racist name.
Glenn Olson, Stillwater
Editor’s Note: The Washington football team, Stanford University and the Quaker Oats Company have announced the images of indigenous and Black portrayals on its products and brands will be eliminated.
Vaccine access
Why are some people getting the COVID-19 vaccine before others who should be first?
I see Oklahoma Superintendent Joy Hofmeister got one. But up here in Delaware county, I can’t get one, and I am older than 65 with two other medical conditions.
David Porter, Grove
Editor’s note: Priority for vaccination is set by the state. Senior state, county and city government leaders and elected officials are included in Phase 2 vaccinations, as are teachers and anyone over age 65.