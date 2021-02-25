Letters to the Editor

This was proven in our Senate with the second acquittal of President Donald Trump. Our senators ignored evidence, listened to lies, sat with their heads down or on their phones or reading various papers.

Shame on them for allowing evil to thrive in our country.

Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford went along with the lies. Now they want to cover their votes of not guilty with more lies.

They say it was not in the Constitution. It is.

I wonder how big the body count had to be before Inhofe and Lankford would have found that Trump orchestrated the insurrection and caused the death of police officers and injury to dozens.

I hope Inhofe and Lankford can look in the mirror and be proud of acquitting Trump of high crimes not once, but twice. Shame on the senators.

Shame on following blindly. Shame on supporting evil.

They may not have to answer to Oklahoma voters, but someday they will have to answer to a higher power.

Mary Beth Allen,

Muskogee

