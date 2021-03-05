Letters to the Editor

Need barrier
I am writing this in my home as I am forced to listen to the music coming from the “best” city park.
If it were the best, all things considered, I would say congratulations. But I have asked for some sort of noise barrier since it was constructed, and I have been denied at every turn.
I am forced to “attend” every event they have.
How is this at all fair? And why does it have to be this way?
All I’m asking for is a compromise.
The park’s not going anywhere. I don’t want to leave my home.
I am pretty certain the George Kaiser Family Foundation along with the city of Tulsa could afford to construct this.
My neighbors and I deserve better. We have been treated like collateral damage.
Carol Foor, Tulsa
Retirement funds
You know, of course, that Medicare is just part of that communist plot to make us dependent on the federal government.
It’s about time that these lazy elderly folks get up off their butts and go to work to pay for their own medical expenses. I mean really.
There must be a plethora of Walmart greeter jobs out there at $11 an hour. And while we’re at it, what’s with this Social Security bit?
Just another in the socialist drive to keep us all dependent. If you had the sense that God gave an ant, you would’ve worked for a company that allowed you to buy into 401(k)s to keep you after you retire.
I mean, if you didn’t do that, you only have yourself to blame for having no money to live on when you retire. That Social Security money in its own trust fund needs to be defunded so people can go back to taking care of themselves.
So if you’re one of those lazy old guffers complaining about socialist plots, I expect you will agree with the above and give whatever money you’re receiving to those of us who want the government to return what we financed for our needs as the elderly.
After all, if you give up your share, that’s just more for us.
Stand by your beliefs. Don’t be suckered into being dependent.
Cathy Hunter, Broken Arrow
Utility gouging
Wow, PSO spends $600 million a year on fuel, then is forced to spend $825 million in 10 days?
I am a confirmed capitalist and free trade advocate. I’m also in the investment business, so I have at least a little knowledge of commodities and futures contracts.
But I do not understand how a sophisticated utility company gets trapped into this. And not just PSO, but utilities all over the southwest are in this situation.
Talk about price gouging! How does this happen?
I would really like to see a thorough analysis of this event. Someone deserves the title of Robber Baron. That extra $800-plus million went somewhere.
Larry Bittman, Ponca City
Health danger
If you were thrilled with the previous federal administration’s attempted control of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and the message that the COVID-19 epidemic was not serious and a plan was unnecessary, then you should love the state’s Republican House Bill 2504 to take control of the Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments.
The Tulsa Health Department stood firmly against the political pressure to resist masks mandates, school closures and the other sensible health measures to curb the spread.
Loss of independence from political pressures to make medically sound decisions is dangerous to everyone’s health.
Independent professional oversight of our health and safety is a wise protection, but we have just witnessed the disastrous result of single-minded political pressure on our health outcomes.
Robert J. Hudson, M.D., Tulsa
High-speed chase
How many innocent people must die before we stop these senseless high-speed pursuits? (“Driver of stolen pickup pursued by OHP is 14; victims killed in resulting crash are identified,” Feb. 26).
Is catching the bad guy worth a life?
Michael Perry, Broken Arrow
Dedicated carrier
I want to thank Lesley Lemmon for her consistent, terrific service as a Tulsa World paper carrier.
My paper is thrown onto the driveway near the house, not onto the lawn, and it’s double bagged in wet weather. I particularly appreciate the excellent service during our recent bad weather.
The poor street conditions would have made non-delivery completely understandable, but Lemmon continued to throw her route.
She is truly an asset to the Tulsa World organization.
Ann Dunagan, Tulsa