Letters to the Editor

There must be a plethora of Walmart greeter jobs out there at $11 an hour. And while we’re at it, what’s with this Social Security bit?

Just another in the socialist drive to keep us all dependent. If you had the sense that God gave an ant, you would’ve worked for a company that allowed you to buy into 401(k)s to keep you after you retire.

I mean, if you didn’t do that, you only have yourself to blame for having no money to live on when you retire. That Social Security money in its own trust fund needs to be defunded so people can go back to taking care of themselves.

So if you’re one of those lazy old guffers complaining about socialist plots, I expect you will agree with the above and give whatever money you’re receiving to those of us who want the government to return what we financed for our needs as the elderly.

After all, if you give up your share, that’s just more for us.

Stand by your beliefs. Don’t be suckered into being dependent.

Cathy Hunter, Broken Arrow

Utility gouging

Wow, PSO spends $600 million a year on fuel, then is forced to spend $825 million in 10 days?